Friend or foe of human health? In the last decade there is nothing but talk of cholesterol, however there are many myths that revolve around this steroid lipid.

The fundamental role of cholesterol in the human body

Cholesterol plays several very important roles in the human body, therefore its presence is indispensable to say the least. Primarily, it is a constituent of cell membranes and would play an essential role in the transmission of nerve impulses. It would also be essential for the production of some hormones, such as specifically male and female ones, and also cortisol. In addition, it would be the precursor of vitamin D and would promote the absorption of calcium.

If present in excess, this lipid would be one of the main causes of the formation of atherosclerotic inflammatory processes. An inflammatory condition of the vessels that would lead to a stiffening of the wall of the same and the formation of lipid plaques which, over time, would significantly increase the cardiovascular risk.

Here are the optimal cholesterol levels to stay healthy and help protect yourself from the risks of stroke, heart attack and cardiovascular disease

But what are the optimal cholesterol values? Are we sure we really know them?

In modern laboratories it is often said that suitable total cholesterol values ​​should be <200 mg / dl. While the LDL values ​​should be <120 mg / dl.

However, according to scientific evidence, to avoid the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, the physiological value of total cholesterol should be <160 mg / dl. While that of LDL should be included and not exceed the values ​​between 50 and 70 mg / dl. The values ​​would drop even more for highly at-risk patients, for whom suitable LDL values ​​would be around 40 mg / dl.

Here, then, are the optimal cholesterol levels to keep the heart healthy.

Useful tips

In an obesogenic society like the western one, keeping cholesterol in the pre-established range becomes a no small feat. However, to do this, there is a correct knowledge of the cholesterol parameters that must not be exceeded. Furthermore, eating habits and the lifestyle we lead would also be very important.

The advice, in fact, is to practice more sporting activity, or in any case to increase the total daily movement and to prefer a mainly vegetable diet. Animal and fatty substances should be included less frequently, while bad habits should be completely avoided. For example, alcohol and cigarette smoking would be significant aggravating.

