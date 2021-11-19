WhatsApp, here are the phones that will no longer be able to have it: sad news for some users, who will have to run for cover.

L’messaging app more famous is now part of our daily life, so much so that we not only use it to communicate with friends, companions and relatives, but also for work.

Not having it available on your smartphone anymore could therefore represent a small drama: apparently, the app will now stop working on some cellphone models, the list.

WhatsApp, the phones that will no longer have the messaging app

About fifty smartphone models can no longer use the messaging app under current conditions; as explained by the company itself in a note, the phones in question now have an operating system that is too old, incompatible with the latest updates of the application (also aimed at strengthening the defense of the user’s privacy).

So, WA will be available only for all those smartphones that support an operating system starting from Android 4.1 and IOS 10; a choice that perhaps many will turn up their noses, but made for increase security and privacy standards for everyone who uses the app.

But what are the smartphone on the list? Here they are below:

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956, Big memo

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S, Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL.

If you own one of these phones, it’s probably time to buy another one and to make the most of the possibilities offered by the web; alternatively, you can always use other messaging apps, such as Telegram.