here are the phones that will no longer be able to have it
WhatsApp, here are the phones that will no longer be able to have it: sad news for some users, who will have to run for cover.
L’messaging app more famous is now part of our daily life, so much so that we not only use it to communicate with friends, companions and relatives, but also for work.
Not having it available on your smartphone anymore could therefore represent a small drama: apparently, the app will now stop working on some cellphone models, the list.
WhatsApp, the phones that will no longer have the messaging app
About fifty smartphone models can no longer use the messaging app under current conditions; as explained by the company itself in a note, the phones in question now have an operating system that is too old, incompatible with the latest updates of the application (also aimed at strengthening the defense of the user’s privacy).
So, WA will be available only for all those smartphones that support an operating system starting from Android 4.1 and IOS 10; a choice that perhaps many will turn up their noses, but made for increase security and privacy standards for everyone who uses the app.
But what are the smartphone on the list? Here they are below:
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy core
- Galaxy xcover 2
- Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2
- Optimus L5 double
- Optimus L4 II Double
- Optimus F3Q
- Optimus f7
- Optimus f5
- Optimus L3 II Double
- Optimus f5
- Optimus L5
- Optimus L5 II
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Double
- Optimus L7 II
- Optimus f6
- Optimus f3
- Optimus L4 II
- Optimus L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
- ZTE
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE V956, Big memo
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S, Go up D2
- Ascension D1 Quad XL.
If you own one of these phones, it’s probably time to buy another one and to make the most of the possibilities offered by the web; alternatively, you can always use other messaging apps, such as Telegram.