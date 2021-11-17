here are the plots of the eight episodes

From 25 November Juventus fans will be able to see the Show dedicated to the Old Lady on Amazon Prime. All or Nothing: Juventus will be visible in eight episodes. Here are the plots of all the episodes of the show dedicated to the bianconeri

Episode 1- Everything changes: Juventus begins the new season and the new coach Andrea Pirlo is at the helm. The team is eager to win the tenth championship but what will begin will be a transition championship that will be made even more difficult by the pandemic.

Episode 2 – Young and veterans: Juventus starts the new season in the best possible way with the victory over Sampdoria, but to find a continuity of victories it is necessary to find a balance between young people and veterinarians. The newcomers could be decisive in the Champions League against Barcelona and in the derby.

Episode 3 – The spirit of the group: Juventus play the Champions League match against Barcelona to reach first place in the group. The figure of Buffon who will unite the group will be decisive in this challenge.

Episode 4 – Leadership: 2020 ends with a defeat against Fiorentina. At the resumption there will be a match against leaders Milan which will offer the team the possibility of redemption. This match will be very important for Bonucci due to his past at Milan, a Rossoneri interlude that some Juventus fans have never forgiven their number 19.

Episode 5 – Friendship and rivalry: Pirlo finds himself beaten by his teacher Conte, but a few days later he will face his former teammate Gattuso and will take the satisfaction of winning the Super Cup.

Episode 6 – New Horizons: Juventus loses the double confrontation with Porto in the Champions League and the senators and Cristiano Ronaldo are very shaken after the elimination from the European cup.

Episode 7 – A new Juventus: The Scudetto has vanished and a place in the Champions League remains for the bianconeri, but only a victory against Sassuolo would allow the team to remain in progress. Meanwhile, Buffon announces farewell to the Old Lady.

Episode 8 – Until the end: Juventus in a week is played all in a week and there is only one way to follow that of victory.