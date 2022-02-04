here are the possible counterparts for Roma

Zaniolo-Juventus: the three possible counterparts to convince Mourinho and Roma. All figures and details

“No, I can’t guarantee that next season Zaniolo will play in the Rome and nobody can “. These few words of Tiago Pinto to revive rumors and rumors of the transfer market on the future of the Giallorossi talent.

And on the renewal of the player, the sporting director of Roma commented as follows: “I remember that a week after the summer transfer market the situation was the same with the players who had to renew. This is the moment when we all have to help the coach with the results and improve our work. In time we will talk, but now is not the time to talk about the market and renewals ”. As is known, Zaniolo is at the top of the list of the Juventus and Tiago Pinto’s announcement has opened up new scenarios for the coming months. There is already talk of the possible summer assault of the Juventus club: here are the possible counterparts to convince Mourinho and Rome.

Juve transfer market, Zaniolo blow: the possible counterparts

A Juventus already approached to Rome in the winter transfer market session is Arthur. The Brazilian midfielder is in the balance at Juventus and does not want to lose the World Cup in Qatar. In the capital he would certainly have more guarantees but the big obstacle is represented by him hiring him. Another Juventus player already associated with the Giallorossi is Daniele Rugani: the defender has a maximum rating 10 million euros and a salary within the reach of Rome. Finally, to get to Zaniolo the Juventus management could also sacrifice Weston McKennie, the most interesting profile for Mourinho. The American is currently valued approx 30 million and would greatly lower the economic adjustment to be allocated to the Giallorossi club. Rather warm months are also looming on the Rome-Turin axis.