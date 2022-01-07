here are the possible dates for the postponed races
Serie A is in postponement chaos. The contagion situation in Italy has also affected the football championship, with predictable consequences on missed matches, new protocols to be adopted and endless controversies. It is no coincidence that an assembly of the clubs is scheduled today at 3 pm to understand what to do in the coming weeks. Especially as regards the recoveries of the postponed races, so it will not be easy to find a free slot.
Serie A matches postponed, when do they recover?
Right now there are 5 Serie A matches to recover: Udinese-Salernitana, last of the first round, and the four skipped in yesterday’s round of the Epiphany. And that’s not all: at least three matches next weekend (all on the field on Sunday 9 January) should not be played, namely Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta, since Bolognese, granata and bianconeri have been stopped by their respective local health authorities. Only Salernitana could ‘break free’ from the stop and play in Verona, after missing the last two. All in anticipation of the fundamental meeting on Wednesday between the League, the Government and the Regions.
Meanwhile, the first possible dates of recoveries are appearing, difficult to find since the calendar is clogged: as reported by the “Corriere dello Sport”, Bologna-Inter could be played on 22 or 23 February, that is, in the second slot for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the others still you cannot unbalance (in any case not before February-March), although most of the teams are not involved in international competitions.