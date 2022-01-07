here are the possible dates for the postponed races

Serie A matches postponed, when do they recover?

Right now there are 5 Serie A matches to recover: Udinese-Salernitana, last of the first round, and the four skipped in yesterday’s round of the Epiphany. And that’s not all: at least three matches next weekend (all on the field on Sunday 9 January) should not be played, namely Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta, since Bolognese, granata and bianconeri have been stopped by their respective local health authorities. Only Salernitana could ‘break free’ from the stop and play in Verona, after missing the last two. All in anticipation of the fundamental meeting on Wednesday between the League, the Government and the Regions.

Meanwhile, the first possible dates of recoveries are appearing, difficult to find since the calendar is clogged: as reported by the “Corriere dello Sport”, Bologna-Inter could be played on 22 or 23 February, that is, in the second slot for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the others still you cannot unbalance (in any case not before February-March), although most of the teams are not involved in international competitions.