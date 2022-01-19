Among the investment products most popular with savers are postal savings bonds (BFP). They are simple to understand, easy to buy and always give the guarantee of the initial capital. In addition it must be said that in the past the interests were very interesting. It is therefore a question of a well-deserved “estimate” over time and which explains the appreciation by savers.

However, choosing the right product based on the length of your investment can make a lot of difference in terms of final returns. So let’s see how to regulate, so here are the postal savings bonds to choose from in 2022 to collect the highest interest based on the duration.

An overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the tool

We illustrate in order all the strengths of the instrument:

they are issued by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Poste Italiane deals only with placement) and therefore enjoy the guarantee of the State;

they have no purchase, management and reimbursement costs;

their redemption can take place both at natural maturity and in the course of maturity. They always give the right to 100% of the initial capital;

the interests are fixed and increasing and accrue from the first day of purchase. However, they are only recognized upon completion of the time windows provided for by the specific product;

they enjoy a tax advantage (12.50%) and are exempt from inheritance tax;

they can be easily purchased both online and at the physical counter and the minimum denomination generally starts from 50 euros (and multiples).

The list of ‘cons’ of the tool is minimal. One is that interest is only collected by liquidating the coupon. The second, on the other hand, touches a nerve center for the saver and concerns returns. As we have already seen, they are objectively low, especially compared to the current levels of inflation.

Here are the postal savings bonds to choose from in 2022 to collect the highest interest based on duration

In the context of fixed income, postal savings certificates and government bonds are preferable in the medium to long term. In particular, bond yields are generally of the step-up type, i.e. they increase as the holding period increases. Among government bonds, this mechanism applies for example to Futura BTPs.

Let’s take as a reference 4 hypothetical durations of an investment: 5, 10, 15 and 20 years. How to proceed to ensure maximum earnings?

At the time of writing, on the duration of 5 years, the “4 years simple savings” voucher is the product that pays the most, in just 4 years. However, certain conditions must be met in order to obtain the reward yield at maturity.

On the 10-year maturity, however, the most convenient security is the 3X4 voucher. In this case the investment would already end at the end of the ninth year. Finally, on the duration at 15 and 20 the most interesting product is the 4X4 voucher (net of the voucher dedicated to minors, reserved for under 18s). On both deadlines, the convenience would be to subscribe to the voucher and keep it for all 16 years.

