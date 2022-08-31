Here are the premieres coming to HBO Max and Disney+ this September

That ‘The house of the dragon’ it has engulfed everything and, to a large extent, continues to do so is a reality. But hbo max he neither wants nor can rest on his laurels for that, while the episodes of the incipient war of the Targaryens, the platform continues to offer us other titles. This September highlights the docuseries about the actor’s fall from grace Armie Hammer and, above all, the 5th season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in which June and Gilead They will engage in a war without quarter. For its part, Disney+ arrives this month with a flurry of premieres to celebrate your ‘Disney Day’.

The next Thursday 8 the mouse platform will debut nothing less than 6 rows among which stand out the biopics of the Sex Pistols and of Mike Tysonwave Pixar’s first series based on the ‘Cars’ universe. Disney + also reserves very powerful titles for the rest of September. What ‘Andor’a title of starwars what’s wrong with it very good looking either ‘The Old Man’with Jeff Bridges playing a former member of the CIA who has to undertake a desperate flight.

hbo max

‘The saga of the Hammer: scandal and perversion’ (Docuseries) – Friday 2

The meteoric rise to fame of Armie Hammer he collapsed when the victims told what he was really like: stories of bondage, cannibal fantasies, scars… and that was just the beginning. The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in 2021 shocked Hollywood pundits and fans around the world. This docuseries begins in 2020 at the height of Hammer’s rise to fame. Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and several victims of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries unearths the dark secrets, ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud, hidden within a of America’s most prominent families.





‘Rick & Morty’ (S6A) – Monday 5

The adventures of the coolest and craziest scientist in the multiverse and his diffident grandson are now in their 6th season. And we’ll pick them up right where we left off in previous chapters: tired and jaded but with much still to live… and suffer. Will they manage to recover for more adventures?





‘My life as a Rolling Stone’ (Docuseries) – Wednesday 7

documentary series on the UK’s most legendary rock band, with permission from the Liverpool Quartet. Within its episodes we will see, one by one, the extraordinary and exciting stories of each of the members of the Rolling Stones. We’ll witness his career and life through exclusive interviews with the band and an all-star cast of other rock stars.





‘Birdgirl’ (T2) – Wednesday 14

Judy Ken Sebben and your team will continue to deal with the complications of the modern business system. This second season will address current issues such as cancellation culture and work ethic.





‘The Handmaid’s Tale (T5) – Thursday 15

one is coming war. But this time it will not be between countries. Gilead going to declare war on june, the long-suffering protagonist of this story. The already ex-maid of the totalitarian country took justice into her own hands and murdered fred waterford in the previous season. That’s why this dystopian country cry revenge. And when revenge comes before everything else… Neither side is going to stop.







‘The Spookys’ (T2) – Sunday 17

In this second season we will meet the leader of the spookys and gore enthusiast, Renaldo, haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula recruits an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula’s well-intentioned sister, Tati, is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while she balances a new job, and Renaldo’s sinister best friend, Andrés, tries to find his place in the world after appeasing the demons. internal to him.





‘The pitch’ (T2) – Wednesday 28

There were not many expectations that NBC would give the green light to a second season of this series but, in the end, they have decided to give it another chance. thanks to your audience data. In the United States, it had an average of between 7 and 8 million viewers adding the broadcast live and on demand. So we can continue to enjoy this proposal in which a large sinkhole, which turns out to be a wormhole, transports its inhabitants to another planet.





‘Own cause’ – Thursday 29

Following the murder of a local student, a small-town judge is faced with an unexpected dilemma: now her actions may put danger to his family.





‘Industry’ (T2) – Friday 30

In these new episodes, the rookies are no longer allowed to be. The looks are over because the market is falling apart and Pierpoint’s is back to work. He has the floor more loaded and paranoid than ever. Now Harper, Yasmin and Robert they must drive new business and make new alliances both inside and outside the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers look to take full advantage of a post-pandemic world.







Disney+

‘Cars: on the road’ – Thursday 08

The episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country trip to reunite with Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is an adventure, with impressive roadside attractions and colorful new characters.







‘Pistol’ (Miniseries) – Thursday 08

This mini-series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road store, to the international controversy that sparked the release of ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’, one of the most influential albums of all time.







‘Unknown Land’ – Thursday 08

This is the story of Eric, a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. He tries to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park, where his parents were last seen. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.







‘Infarct weddings’ – Thursday 08

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets the charismatic Katie and, despite the fact that she is engaged to the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, they have a dizzying affair during a summer full of weddings. Soon, they find themselves on the run from the law, as Katie is the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off the police, a criminal gang, and their complex feelings for each other as they try to clear their names?







‘Growing up’ – Thursday 08

Brie Larson produces this documentary series that dedicates each of its 10 chapters to telling the story of a young man who finds himself thanks to a difficult puberty in which he has to deal with personal, family and social problems.







‘Mike’ (Miniseries) – Thursday 08

This eight-episode miniseries tells the controversial story of Mike Tyson and follows the many ups and downs of boxer Tyson’s career and personal life, from being a globally adored athlete to an outcast and back again. This series focused on Mike Tyson talks about America’s class difference, race, fame and media power, misogyny, wealth inequality, the American dream, and how we made Mike Tyson ourselves.







‘America: extraordinary landscapes’ (Docuseries) – Wednesday 14

America’s stunning landscapes and wildlife seem timeless to us, but the truth is very different. Its unique geography pushes the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land and presenting new challenges to life.





‘Malcolm in the Middle’ (Complete Series) – Wednesday 14

It’s time to return to this legendary series from the early 2000s. Disney+ will release the series in its entirety. We will see Malcolm again, a 9-year-old boy who loves to ride a scooter and hang out with his best friend, Stevie. Suddenly, he finds his life drastically changed when he is forced to go to the ‘gifted’ class and finds himself surrounded by a group of very talented outcasts.





‘Andor’ – Wednesday 21

This new series explores a new perspective on the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey as he discovers how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. It is an era full of danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.







‘The Old Man’ – Wednesday 28

Based on Thomas Perry’s bestseller of the same name, ‘The Old Man’ centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a retired former CIA member who lives on the fringes of society. With the reappearance of a killer known to Chase, the old agent realizes that in order to secure his future, he must come to terms with his past. When Dan Chase comes out of hiding from him, the FBI’s deputy director of counterintelligence is called in to hunt him down due to his complicated past with the fugitive.







‘Limbo’ – Friday 28

This is the story of Sofía, a young millionaire who seems to have it all: a glamorous life, a family that indulges her every whim and great friends who are her accomplices in her lifestyle. When her father dies, she has to return to Buenos Aires, her place of origin, and face a legacy that includes the family business, her rivalry with her two brothers and the discovery of an unknown facet. of her father. Motivated to show that she can be more than just an expensive adornment, Sofia will embark on a path full of setbacks, but also revelations.