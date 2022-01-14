here are the prices in euros – Andrea Galeazzi

In China they have been official since the end of October, we had talked about them and we had also expected their arrival here at the beginning of 2022 with Snapdragon CPUs. Now the time has come and indeed the rumors continue to point in this direction. We obviously speak of Redmi belonging to the series Notes 11.

For now the news is only about Notes 11, no Pro then, and they provide one Snapdragon 680 CPU, the display from 6.5 ″ instead of 6.6 ″, one chamber macro from 2MP in addition to those already present and the charging limited to 18W. The rest all looks like the Chinese version.

The interesting and new part is that relating to prices, according to the sources reported by mysmartprice, the Redmi Note 11 will be launched in Europe in color options Star Blue, Graphite Gray And Twilight Blue. The base model Redmi Note 11 with 4 GB from RAM And 64 GB from internal memory will have a price from 250 euros, while the variant with 4 GB from RAM And 128 GB internal memory will cost 290 euros. The high-end variant Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB from RAM And 128 GB from internal memory will be priced at 330 euros.

Here are all the features reported after the presentation, held in China, in October.

Redmi Note 11

Aesthetically it is not so different but inside it changes a lot, obviously in the negative, undergoing several downgrades compared to the Pro.

There CPU is always of MediaTek but it is the Dimensity 810 with the following memory sizes: 4/128, 6/128, 8/128 and 8/256 GB. No expansion via microSD as the rumors wanted.

The display it’s a LCD from 6.6 ″ with FullHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The cameras at the rear are a main from 50MP and an ultra-wide angle from 8MP while at the front we find one 16MP.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh with fast charging a 33W which takes 62 minutes to get from 0 to 100%.

Then we find the 3.5mm jack, the infrared emitter, the stereo speakers and Android 12 with the MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro +

There CPU is provided by MediaTek and it is the Dimensity 920 with the following memory sizes: 6/128, 8/128 and 8/256 GB. No expansion via microSD either in this case.

The display in both cases it is a AMOLED from 6.67 ″ with FullHD + resolution, refresh rate a 120Hz and a very small hole for the front chamber, only 2.96mm.

On the battery and charging speed we find the only differences because we are talking about one 5.160mAh with charge a 67W on Pro while 4,500mAh that loads well 120W on Pro + (15 minutes for charging from 0 to 100%).

Behind there is a large “island” to hold the 3 cameras which are a main one from 108MP with Samsung HM2 sensor, an ultra-wide angle from 8MP with a viewing angle of 120 ° and a telemacro from 2MP. The front is one 16MP.

Both have the 3.5 jack, a dual nano-SIM slot and JBL-curated stereo audio with internal resonating chambers to improve quality and volume.