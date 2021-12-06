here are the probable formations of the postponements – SOS Fanta

Matchday 16 of Serie A ends today with two postponements: Empoli-Udinese at 18.30 and Cagliari-Turin at 20.45. Below are the training news coming from the fields and the daily newspaper for the four teams, highly anticipated especially in terms of fantasy football:

EMPOLI – It may be time to Bajrami. The attacking midfielder is on pole for a starting shirt behind the couple Pinamonti-Cutrone, the latter with a slight advantage over Di Francesco. With this scenario Henderson would climb in midfield alongside Haas and Ricci, but if the Scotsman were to play as an attacking midfielder, Bandinelli would take his place in the middle. In defense Luperto has a slight advantage over Viti to play alongside Romagnoli just as Parisi is ahead in the runoff with Marchizza to act on the left with Stojanovic confirmed on the right.

UDINESE – Luca Gotti seems willing to confirm the 4-4-2 seen against Lazio. Nuytinck goes to a starting shirt in the center of the defense instead of the injured Becao. With him Perez on the right, Udogie on the left and Samir in the middle. Ballot in the middle of the field between Makengo and Jajalo to replace the suspended Walace next to Arslan with Soppy on the right and Deulofeu on the left. In front of Beto is not touched while Success is on pole on Pussetto for a starting shirt.

CAGLIARI – It will still be 3-5-2 for Cagliari with Caceres, Ceppitelli and Carboni in defense, chasing Godin who would take the place of Caceres in the event. On the flanks we go towards the use of Bellanova and Dalbert with Nandez and Grassi as half-wings next to Marin, out Strootman for a muscle strain in the left thigh. Space in front of the couple Keita-Joao Pedro with Pavoletti directed towards a job while the tender is in progress. Cragno returns to goal.

TURIN – Training choices outlined for Torino coach Ivan Juric. In defense it’s up to Zima, Bremer and Buongiorno again, Ricardo Rodriguez returns but starts from the bench. Singo is missing in midfield due to disqualification, so on the wings there will be Aina on the right and Vojvoda on the left, in the middle Pobega and Lukic. Ansaldi has also been summoned: as it relates Tuttosport, the Argentine is not ready to play yet but has decided to leave for Cagliari anyway in order to stay close to the team. Usual ballot on the trocar but Praet and Brekalo start a little ahead in the ballot with Pjaca, who hopes to the last in a jersey. Not summoned Linetty for gastroenteritis. Ahead it’s up to Sanabria.

