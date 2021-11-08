News

here are the products of the Ariana Grande collection

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read


written by Roberta Marciano

November 8, 2021

Ariana Grande has unveiled what will be the first launch of its cosmetics line rem beauty. This is a wide range of lip, eye and base products. The arrival of the collection is set for November 12 and currently it seems that the collection will only be available on the official website of the brand and not in other perfumeries (such as Sephora or Douglas).

We do not yet know if the products will be immediately available also for shipments abroad and therefore in Italy, but we would certainly have more info close to the launch.

The products of the first launch!

As the Positions singer herself stated, the releases of her brand’s products will take place in chapters and each with a theme. The first is ultraviolet and will be composed as follows:

– midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes
– dream lashes
– flourishing volumizing mascara
– flourishing lengthening mascara
– at the borderline eyeliner marker
– midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows
– at the borderline kohl eyeliners
– ten interstellar highlighter toppers
– on your collar matte lipsticks,
– practically permanent lip stain markers,
– on your collar plumping lip glosses,
– utmost importance plumping lip gloss

This launch will therefore include several lipglosses and lipsticks, eye pencil and eyeliner, highlighters, mascara, false eyelashes and a palette with nude tones.

Will you buy something from Ariana Grande’s make up line, rem beauty?


Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the background on the unusual marriage proposal

October 9, 2021

Chris Hemsworth surprises KFC employees by ordering a car from Morwillumba

September 4, 2021

Daredevil, how much did star Charlie Cox earn? Here is his cachet!

September 1, 2021

SEC investigation into crypto exchange for insider trading?

September 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button