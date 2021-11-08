here are the products of the Ariana Grande collection

written by Roberta Marciano





November 8, 2021



Ariana Grande has unveiled what will be the first launch of its cosmetics line rem beauty. This is a wide range of lip, eye and base products. The arrival of the collection is set for November 12 and currently it seems that the collection will only be available on the official website of the brand and not in other perfumeries (such as Sephora or Douglas).

We do not yet know if the products will be immediately available also for shipments abroad and therefore in Italy, but we would certainly have more info close to the launch.

The products of the first launch!

As the Positions singer herself stated, the releases of her brand’s products will take place in chapters and each with a theme. The first is ultraviolet and will be composed as follows:

– midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes

– dream lashes

– flourishing volumizing mascara

– flourishing lengthening mascara

– at the borderline eyeliner marker

– midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows

– at the borderline kohl eyeliners

– ten interstellar highlighter toppers

– on your collar matte lipsticks,

– practically permanent lip stain markers,

– on your collar plumping lip glosses,

– utmost importance plumping lip gloss

This launch will therefore include several lipglosses and lipsticks, eye pencil and eyeliner, highlighters, mascara, false eyelashes and a palette with nude tones.

Will you buy something from Ariana Grande’s make up line, rem beauty?