here are the products that a laboratory wants to withdraw from the market

The spray for the body antiperspirants and deodorants would contain high levels of benzene carcinogenic and for this reason they should be removed from the market: it is the petition that presented an independent test laboratory in the United States, which made the proposal to the Food and Drug Administration in the US on Wednesday.

MORE INFORMATION

Bimba defeats cancer after two years of treatment: the scene while saying goodbye to the hospital moves England

Previous

These sprays are just the latest in a series of products that have been recalled from the market because they contained the same substance: early 2021 Johnson & Johnson he did it with solar sprays with the brands Neutrogena and Aveeno. Beiersdorf recalled some Coppertone sun sprays in September. The following month, Bayer removed some Lotrimin and Tinactin sprays intended for athletes after tests by some athletes showed traces of benzene.

The tests

The products were removed after Valisure, an independent testing lab in New Haven, Connecticut, alerted the FDA of its findings about benzene in sunscreen products in May. In recent months, Valisure has tested 108 batches of 30 brands of antiperspirant and deodorant sprays and detected benzene in 59 batches at levels up to three times the amount found in sunscreen.

The antiperspirant sprays of the Procter & Gamble, Old Spice and Secret brands contained the highest levels of benzene. An antiperspirant spray from Walmart’s Equate brand and one from Unilever’s Suave were also on the list. Most of the sprays Valisure found contain benzene were only meant for the armpits, although the lab also found benzene in a Victoria’s Secret deodorant spray meant to be used all over the body.