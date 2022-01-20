here are the profiles of the influencers (USA) to subscribe to

Paying a subscription to see exclusive content: here is the new frontier of Instagram. Marck Zuckerberg takes inspiration from OnlyFans as he did with Snapchat, with the MSQRD app (later purchased) and with Facebook Messenger, which works identically to Whatsapp (purchased in 2014 for $ 19.3 billion). In the United States, the test has already started. A timid start made up of ten influencers who now have the opportunity to receive subscriptions in exchange for unpublished content. Among them are basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook and athlete Jordan Chiles. “Subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income,” said the CEO of Instagram – a social network part of the Meta group, formerly of Facebook – Adam Mosseri in a video posted. But the CEO is also keen to underline another important aspect: when we think of influencers, Chiara Ferragni or others of her caliber and with millions of followers immediately come to mind, but we forget the underworld of micro-influencers who do not always manage to economize despite the own efforts to emerge.

Paid Instagram, here’s how it works

There are three main innovations for content creators who, in the future, will be able to make part of their content available on subscription, summarized by the CEO Mosseri. Paid content: how it works with the Instagram test The CEO Mosseri. First of all it should be specified that (for now) everyone’s profiles will remain open so no payment will be required to access the contents of the influencers. The decision to follow or not a paid character will be of the single follower who with the subscription will be able to access exclusive content: stories, live and will also have a badge next to their name next to each comment. It should be specified that everyone’s profiles will remain (at the moment) public and therefore there will not be a closed system according to which certain profiles can only be accessed by paying. Those who support a particular influencer will have the opportunity to follow exclusive stories, exclusive live and will have a badge next to their name at each comment. This is because the influencer, perhaps in the face of hundreds of comments, will be able to give priority to those who have decided to support him / her directly.

For the uninitiated, the Instagram Badges are tools already present on the app and can be purchased during Live (with options starting from 0.99 dollars up to 4.99 dollars) in order to support the activity of their favorite creators. To subscribe to the contents of a public figure there will be a dedicated button on the social home page, under the bio. In the face of similar news, caution is a must: from (almost) always advertising for social media, including Instagram, is their main source of income. It is therefore not certain that we want to overturn the economic model, perhaps following what is proposed by other platforms, where people are directly supported for their contents. The new Zuckerberg feature could undermine the current domain of OnlyFans, which can still focus on its secret weapon: the total absence of censorship on content, who knows what content Instagram will decide to show only for a fee.