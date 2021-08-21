here are the protagonists of the film that will be released on June 30th

Courage, love, hope.

These are the ingredients of Songbird, a sci-fi drama directed by Adam Mason and produced by Michael Bay which will be released in theaters on June 30th.

The heart of the film is the love story between the two young protagonists, played by KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, who are forced to stay away due to a forced lockdown following the mutation of the COVID-19 virus.

Alongside them also Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, Demi Moore and Jenna Ortega.

Let’s get to know them better.

KJ Apa

Originally from New Zealand, he became famous thanks to the TV series Riverdale, KJ Apa plays Nico the protagonist of the film, a boy now immune to the virus who tries to rescue his girlfriend.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson divides her career between social media, music and acting, the area in which she became famous thanks to the series Descendants And pretty Little Liars. She was recently appointed UNICEF USA Ambassador. In Songbird plays Sara, a girl forced to live her long-distance relationship due to the virus.

Craig Robinson

Known for starring in the hit sitcom The Office, Craig Robinson is a skilled character actor. Among his other works there are also One night at the museum 2 And Very pregnant. In Songbird interprets Lester.

Bradley Whitford

Theatrical actor of the old guard, Bradley Whitford boasts a long filmography that ranges between cinema and TV series. Among his best known works The Handmade’s Tale, Darkest Minds And The Post. In Songbird plays the role of William Griffin.

Peter Stormare

Famous for always playing the role of the “villain”, Peter Stormare worked in Fargo, Armageddon, Jurassic Park, Minority Report, Dancer In The Dark, Bad Boys 2, The Big Lebowski, 22 Jump Street And Constantine. In Adam Mason’s film he plays Emmet Harland.

Alexandra Daddario

Known to the general public for the role of Lisa Tragnetti in the TV series True Detective, Alexadra Daddario also participated in New Girl, White Collar And The Sopranos. In Songbird it is May.

Paul Walter Hauser

If you have seen Cruella you will remember well Paul Walter Hauser who in fact played Horace in the film. Among his recent works also Richard Jewell by Clint Eastwood e I, Tonya. In Songbird plays the role of Dozer.

Demi Moore

Among the best-known faces of American cinema of the 1980s and 1990s, Demi Moore was acclaimed for her performances in Private Jane, Ghost, Indecent Proposal And Honor code. In Songbird plays Piper Griffin.

The plot of the movie

2024, Los Angeles. Four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus continues to mutate, and is now called COVID-23: half of the infected die and departments have been created in the world where the infected are locked up without the possibility of contact with the ‘external. So Nico (KJ Apa) and Sara (Sofia Carson) are far away due to the restrictions and confinement measures that have forced the world into a global lockdown that has been in place for four years. When she is in danger, he, immune to the virus, will try to overcome every obstacle to get closer to his beloved and save her.