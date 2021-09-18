here are the protagonists of the reboot of the series with Will Smith!

After Will Smith announced his heir in Willy’s reboot, the Prince of Bel-Air, Peacock has now officially presented all the protagonists of the new series that will dramatically reimagine the famous sit-com that aired in the 90s.

In addition to the rookie Jabari Banks as Will, the show will see in the cast the following actors (whose photos you can find at the bottom of the news):

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashely Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa

Set in modern-day America, ‘Bel-Air’ is produced by Will Smith himself and is described as one dramatic reinterpretation of the original series with episodes lasting one hour. The premise is the same: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the glitzy buildings of Bel-Air. According to the description released by The Wrap, this new series will dive deep “in the conflicts, emotions and prejudices that it was impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while retaining the swagger and references to the original show.”

While waiting to set the debut date, Peacock has already officially ordered a second season of Bel-Air.