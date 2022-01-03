here are the PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Sony announced the new ones games for PS5 and PS4 from January 2022 arriving in the catalog of PlayStation Now for all subscribers to the service. Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, six new games will be available, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age.

Here are the new PlayStation Now games for PS5 and PS4 in January 2022:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

PlayStation Now

Mortal Kombat 11 (here our review) is the latest chapter of the historic fighting series by NetherRealm Studios, which in this new iteration boasts intelligent changes to the combat system, an excessive, fun and well-kept story mode and a first-level technical sector.

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (our review here) is the remastered version for PS4 of the historic twelfth final fantasy released many years ago on PS2. In addition to the visual improvements, this re-release includes a number of new content and gameplay changes compared to the original version.

Fury Unleashed is a roguelite action platformer with a combat system focused on combos, which increase with each kill. Unturned is a free-to-play multiplayer survival game (but also with a single player mode) in which we will have to survive a zombie apocalypse using any tool at our disposal.

Super Time Force Ultra is an action-packed platform game with a special twist of time travel. The player can in fact control the time to curve it and expand it to his advantage on the battlefield. Finally, in Kerbal Space Program you will have to manage the space program of a nice race of aliens, the Kerbal. We will have a varied catalog of parts to build spacecraft capable of flying based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital models.

