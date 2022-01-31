here are the PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

So here are the new PlayStation Now games for PS5 and PS4 in February 2022:

PlayStation Now update your catalog a February 2022 with new PS4 and PS5 games for Sony service subscribers, in this case four games that will be available starting tomorrow, February 1, 2022 and including GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition.

The rumor that he wanted GTA Vice City to arrive in the catalog is therefore confirmed, while the other three titles arrive practically by surprise within the service. After a January 2022 that brought Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, we move on to titles closer to the indie scope for this month.

Regarding GTA: Vice City Definitive Editionthe title needs very few presentations: this is the famous second chapter of the saga (considering that game with GTA 3) in 3D, in a remastered version and included in Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, an operation of reworking by Rockstar Games which, to be honest, has also generated several controversies for the questionable quality, but the game itself obviously remains valid.

Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game focused on controlling some robots that have to move through various levels made up of boxes and bristling with various obstacles, trying to solve them by making the robots in question work together. You can get to know him better with our Death Squared review.

Little Big Workshop it is a sort of management system in which we find ourselves building and controlling a sort of “magic table factory”, intent on producing various types of objects. It is a sort of triumph of micro-management that puts us to manage the various aspects of the production of more or less worked objects.

Through the Darkest of Times is another interesting simulation with management elements in which we find ourselves controlling a group of the Resistance against the Nazi invasion, trying to spread the truth initially hidden behind the Third Reich and the ideas of opposition to the regime, acting on different areas and through different options in the game.