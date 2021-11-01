here are the PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Sony has finally announced what the new ones are PS4 and PS5 games added to the subscription service catalog PlayStation Now to November 2021. Starting tomorrow, November 2, subscribers will be able to play Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Mafia: Definitive Edition (here our review) is the remake of the first chapter of the Mafia series made for today’s platforms. As Tommy Angelo we will be entangled in the cruel world of organized crime and we will have to climb the ranks of a mafia family in the era of prohibition.

Celeste (our review here) is the acclaimed platformer made by Matt Thorson and Noel Berry. As Madeline we will have to face a journey to get to the top of Mount Celeste, in an adventure with a strong narrative component, numerous challenges to face and secrets to discover.

Final Fantasy IX (our review of the PS4 version here) is the latest installment in the Square Enix series (at the time Square Soft) on PSX. The game offers an engaging and exciting storyline and features the good old ATB turn-based combat system from the Final Fantasy series. The re-release of this great classic on PS4 includes new features such as trophies, autosave features, high definition and game improvements such as accelerated mode and encounterless mode.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (here our review) is a colorful and funny game that simulates the deliveries of a courier company, but in a completely crazy way. TinyBuild’s work features a sandbox structure and deliberately exaggerated application of physics, creating fun and original situations.

PlayStation Now

In summary, here are the games arriving in the PlayStation Now catalog in November 2021:

What do you think of the news coming to PlayStation Now in November, are you satisfied? Is there any game in particular that interests you? Let us know in the comments.