Here are the questions beginners have about Bitcoin

For anyone who has been a Bitcoiner for a while, it’s easy to forget how confusing the Bitcoin (BTC) when you first set up a wallet and take the plunge down the rabbit hole.

To get a better understanding of the challenges “newcoiners” face and to play a small role in spreading bitcoin to people, I found a dozen “no-coiners” in one week and had them set up a wallet.

Here are the questions they asked me.

So how can I buy bitcoins?

Good!

This is a good question. This is what we Bitcoiners like to hear.

Everyone I’ve helped set up a bitcoin wallet has asked me how they can buy more bitcoins in the future.

Since not all wallets come with in-app purchase options, and many that do often don’t work with all bank cards, buying bitcoins (in most places) isn’t that easy.

My answer was to test the in-app purchase feature with a bank card other than their main bank account (because we know what some banks can be like). Alternatively, I’ve recommended peer-to-peer marketplaces, despite the fact that they can be quite challenging to navigate for first-time users. Furthermore, this guide could also help those looking to buy their first BTC.

Errr … what is a blockchain?

In my opinion, explaining the blockchain is much more challenging than explaining Bitcoin to newcomers.

While new-coiners should definitely understand the basic principles of how a blockchain works and the role it plays in crypto networks, I find that the discussion around the blockchain tends to confuse them more than it helps them get comfortable with it. buying and holding bitcoins.

So … Shiba Inu, what do you think?

Urgh.

I shook my head when I heard it. But I understand it.

Neo-coiners are often excited at the prospect of betting on a new coin that could potentially 10X + in a matter of weeks. I don’t blame them. If they have the capital and can afford to lose it, why not put it all on red and let the wheel spin?

But that’s not what I recommend to neo-coiners. I tell them to buy bitcoin regularly every month to accumulate bitcoin savings over time.

When i withdraw bitcoins, where does the money come from?

I loved this question because it showed me how far I am from someone learning Bitcoin for the first time.

The question also taught me to keep in mind when we really are just starting out with Bitcoin, and that in my work with Bitcoin startups I need to make sure that users’ most basic questions, requests and concerns are also addressed.

To be honest, I initially struggled to answer this question and explained to her how new coins are created through mining. To make it as simple as possible, I explained that she is just converting the value from one currency to another and the market determines how much bitcoin (and essentially any other currency) is worth.

So, is this illegal or not?

Honestly, I didn’t expect to hear it in 2021. But it’s our fault!

If there are still people out there who think it’s illegal to hold and use bitcoin (outside of the handful of countries where it actually is), it is up to us – the Bitcoin community – to further educate the public.

Can anyone steal my Bitcoins?

Good question!

Unfortunately, the answer is yes. But only if you let them.

I set everyone up with non-custodial bitcoin wallets and explained to them the importance of securely backing up their wallets.

“Not your keys, not your cheese”, as the author of Bitcoin & Black America, Isaiah Jackson.

While you might end up with malware stealing cryptocurrencies on your device, most wallet attacks come from social engineering attacks, such as phishing emails or fake wallet websites. So I really emphasize the need to keep seed phrases secret and safely stored.

OK, so what am I doing now?

Hands down, the question I was asked the most when I gave people their first bitcoin is, “OK, so what am I doing now?

Having to explain that they should “HODLare” and buy more regularly doesn’t sound as exciting as depositing crypto in some DeFi protocol that pays off or buying a coin that could go up 10x. (However, there is something for them too: What is the burgeoning Defi market already producing on Bitcoin?)

I think this is where Bitcoiners need to engage. To educate newcomers on the importance of saving in healthy money, and how this differs from speculation (i.e., gambling) in crypto. And yes, you can also spend your BTC in multiple places. If you start using Lightning Network, it will also be much cheaper and faster.

For me, the main result of helping new-coiners has been understanding how disconnected I (and many of us in the Bitcoin community) are from the challenges, fears and worries of new-coiners.

Bitcoin is for everyone. This also means we need to build Bitcoin products and services that are accessible to everyone from an 18 year old in a developing nation to a 70 year old in New York. If we can achieve this, we can achieve hyperbitcoinization.

