here are the “reborn” players in fantasy football – SOS Fanta

It’s Christmas day, it’s time for gifts. Packages are opened before lunch on December 25th, at fantasy football it may happen that you find yourself a gift… in pink. There are at least seven players born again, let’s see which ones.

Denzel Dumfries he had started with ups and downs and several benches. The owner was Darmian. Then the injury of the former Parma and the green light for the Dutchman. Before, he had made a couple of assists, but since he was first placed, that is from 1 December onwards, he has scored three goals in five games. The most unexpected gift is perhaps Federico Bernardeschi. He too took advantage of an injury, that of the Church. Pure Dybala was often out, so he became essential for Allegri. A permanent owner without turnover or ballots. And he paid off with a goal and three assists. But above all he has regained confidence, which is everything for him.

He also woke up Riccardo Orsolini, in the last goal. He had also scored against Turin on a penalty. In January he can play as a starter as Barrow goes to the Africa Cup, it will be up to him to prove. And keep Bologna. In case of any goodbye in January, he would still go and play. He found that fantasy value (also thanks to Mihajlovic’s words on penalties) that he had lost a few months ago.

In Rome there was a double rebirth. In Lazio he is now a holder Mattia Zaccagni. He slightly and momentarily overtook Felipe Anderson, because he is in better shape than the Brazilian. In the last four games, always the owner and bearer of bonuses (two goals and one assist). Sponda Roma, on the other hand, the truth is back Chris Smalling. When he’s not injured it’s a lot of stuff. Score and play very well. All of Rome benefited from it: a defensive leader. In fantasy football, we must hope that it does not have new physical setbacks. But now it is found.

After months away from bonuses, Giacomo Raspadori he woke up suddenly. With the brace at La Spezia but not only. Now his tally is 4 goals and 3 assists. There has been an improvement in the last few days, so the value towards exchanges resumes. Speaking of sudden rebirths, there is also that of Nedim Bajrami. After the explosive start, he ended up on the bench. Now he’s back, he’s been great in the last few days. The final icing of 2021 is the goal against Milan. He is a bonus midfielder: 4 goals and 2 assists. Until a month ago there were those who asked whether to release him or not given the continuous benches, now everything has changed.

