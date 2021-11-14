“Here are the recovery times. Don’t be in a hurry”

Rome: the conditions of Spinazzola

In the last few days Leonardo Spinazzola has seen himself on the pitch with the ball, for a naturally individual session but which certainly bodes well for the coming weeks. The return does not seem to be that far away, but surely it will not be possible to think of seeing him again on the pitch for another month, month and a half.

Roma want to go slow and absolutely not force their hand, even despite the player’s mad desire to return. To date, the feeling is that the return could be postponed directly to 2022, immediately after the Christmas break, but nothing has yet been decided. In the coming weeks there will be careful consultations and checks to make the best decision.