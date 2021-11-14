“Here are the recovery times. Don’t be in a hurry”
The roadmap for Leonardo Spinazzola is proceeding: the Roma defender is recovering and is about to get rid of the Achilles tendon rupture that he remedied during the match with Belgium at Euro 2020 almost definitively. A very hard injury that did not allow him to finish the competition and start regularly the current season with the Giallorossi shirt. But now the worst seems to have largely passed and in the coming weeks we could even think of a return to the field: Davide Lippi, agent of the former Atalanta and Juventus, talked about this to the microphones of Tuttomercatoweb.
Spinazzola injury: Lippi’s words
“He’s a lion, he’s fine, and he’s been working crazy over the past 3-4 months. Now don’t be in a hurry, you have to handle the situation in the right way. His enthusiasm is overwhelming, dif it were to him he would play tomorrow. In reality it still takes some time, it can be a month or a month and a half… Let’s see, there will be another consultation within a month, but the recovery is going well ”.
Rome: the conditions of Spinazzola
In the last few days Leonardo Spinazzola has seen himself on the pitch with the ball, for a naturally individual session but which certainly bodes well for the coming weeks. The return does not seem to be that far away, but surely it will not be possible to think of seeing him again on the pitch for another month, month and a half.
Roma want to go slow and absolutely not force their hand, even despite the player’s mad desire to return. To date, the feeling is that the return could be postponed directly to 2022, immediately after the Christmas break, but nothing has yet been decided. In the coming weeks there will be careful consultations and checks to make the best decision.