Here are the resolutions for the new year by some crypto industry insiders

The new year has arrived, and big players in the industry are thinking about what to do to make 2022 even better than 2021. With high expectations for cryptocurrencies in terms of legislative action and activity in the markets, it’s no surprise that some in the industry have ambitious resolutions. to help positively shape the universe of digital assets.

In late 2021, several national governments took steps to increase the global adoption of blockchain technology up. In recent months, Australia, Kazakhstan, Brazil and the Eastern Caribbean have launched, or made public, their plans for central bank digital currency (CBDC). In December, the US Senate heard testimonies from some crypto company executives, and the government of Thailand promised to publish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in 2022.

As for the bull market, no one really knows what’s going to happen. Some analysts believe the four-year market cycle has been invalidated, indicating the bull run will continue for much of 2022.

Some industry players have shared their thoughts with Cointelegraph in the form of New Year’s resolutions. These range from the importance of education to concerns related to the health sector. Some have even proposed ideas on a global metaverse GDP.

Bobby Ong, CoinGecko

CoinGecko co-founder Bobby Ong shared his New Year’s resolutions. Like others in the industry, NGO believes education is one of the key factors in crypto adoption. In fact, he revealed to Cointelegraph that his biggest ambition is to see the industry use training to help users protect their digital assets.

Its user security concerns are well founded, considering that in 2021 more than $ 149 million was lost due to cyber attacks targeting Grim Finance, Badger DAO, MonoX, Visor Finance and AscendEX and other projects. Ong stated:

“I hope to see more people educating themselves on crypto security in 2022. Too many new users have lost cryptocurrencies and NFTs due to bad security practices and I hope other projects and companies will teach their users the best practices.”

Going on, he indicated that crypto users, both new and experienced, must have access to as much information and training as possible: “Our motivation is to help users understand the crypto world and we believe that anything that can be tokenized will be tokenized.“

Yat Siu, Animoca Brands

Animoca co-founder and president Yat Siu explained that he wants to see the metaverse niche mature in 2022. His ambitious goals for the new year include bringing the metaverse to global recognition, which could have evolutionary implications for the non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and their marketplace.

We can confidently say that the metaverse has never been this close to mainstream adoption, especially thanks to Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. Siu and Animoca, one of the largest investment firms in the NFT and metaverse field, are counting on the continued expansion of these markets.

2021 was a fantastic year for Animoca, especially in recent months when the signature quintupled its treasury from $ 2.9 billion in September to $ 15.9 billion towards the end of November. As the new winner of Deloitte Hong Kong’s Fast Technology Award, Animoca may have the momentum needed to extend its success into 2022. Siu said his New Year’s resolution is:

“Helping to develop an open metaverse with a GDP so significant that it forces closed metaverse to open up as free trade has opened up the global economy. Where we are no longer digitally defined as ‘users’ but as citizens of the metaverse with true digital ownership . “

Pradeep Goel, Solve.Care

Pradeep Goel, CEO of the blockchain-based healthcare platform Solve.Care, shared his thoughts on what can be done to improve the crypto sector in 2022. The telemedicine segment, in which Solve.Care operates, has seen an increase 63 times in usage during 2021, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Especially for geriatric patients and those with low mobility who cannot visit their doctor regularly, the usefulness of telemedicine services has materialized over the past 20 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Solve’s position as a leader in crypto telemedicine has helped launch its Global Telehealth Exchange and various other services, which Goel hopes will help users get the health services they need. Goel explained to Cointelegraph:

“I hope that in 2022 we will see greater utility and adoption of cryptocurrencies, particularly in the healthcare sector. Not only can they be used as a payment currency, but they can also be programmed to optimize and facilitate smooth interactions between participants such as patients, healthcare professionals, government agencies and insurance companies. “

Jen Buakaew, To The Moon Lab

Jen Buakaew, founder of the growth accelerator To the Moon Lab, hopes that 2022 will make the crypto sector more accessible for beginners who want to explore its possibilities. In his crypto experiences, many people are bewildered by multi-million dollar NFT sales and technical jargon used by experts. In his opinion, “these things usually just suggest to people that crypto success is unattainable.“

People interested in participating in the industry as traders, entrepreneurs or professionals do not have an adequate support system to help them achieve their goals. Lack of support is what prevents some individuals from making their own valuable contribution. Buakaew stated: