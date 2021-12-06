Sports

“Here are the results of the exams and the recovery path”

Latest football Naples – Lobotka injury, the result of the exams arrives at the midfielder after the stop in Napoli-Atalanta: the press release

Latest football NaplesInjury Stanislav Lobotka, the results of the exams have arrived. The Naples afterAtalanta returned today to train in Castel Volturno, atSSC Napoli Konami Training Center. And it is for this reason that the Slovakian midfielder promptly underwent checks after leaving the pitch early on Saturday evening.

Lobotka injury, extent and recovery times

Stan Lobotka he was injured in the second half and now with a release, the SSC Napoli communicates the extent of the accident and the recovery process:

Stanislav Lobotka underwent clinical and instrumental examinations this morning which revealed the results of a medium-high degree blunt trauma of the right hamstring. The player will be re-evaluated in the next few days, the rehabilitation process has already begun. The reports it SSC Napoli.

On average, a medium to high-grade contusion takes a few weeks to recover. The hope is that the Naples can anticipate the times to see the midfielder on the pitch as soon as possible.

