here are the rich news of Update 1.4.0

After having drawn up the roadmap of future Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates, Ubisoft goes into details and outlines the main contents of Update 1.4.0, an important update that will introduce several new features in the role-playing dimension of the open-world blockbuster starring the Viking Eivor.

Among the most interesting surprises of AC Valhalla Update 1.4.0 we find the Tombs of the Fallen, four single-player experiences in which to immerse yourself in order to complete a whole series of activities focused on puzzles, provided of course to be able to identify the exact location on the map of England after gaining access to the main settlement. Overcoming the challenges offered by the Tombs of the Fallen unlocks access to two new Trophies or Achievements.

The other big news of the update is represented by the Feast of Oskoreia, an ingame phase that will last from 11 November to 2 December to offer Eivor the opportunity to undertake many new missions and activities, including a tournament against the spirits to obtain frightening rewards. To access it, players will need to complete one of the first story arcs related to Eivor’s arrival in England and lead a level 2 settlement. There will also be innovations in the gameplay, above all the addition of new skills such as Perfect Parry or the improvement of the final stun effect with the arrows fired from your bow.

As for the weight of Update 1.4.0, here is the exact amount of data to download to update Ubisoft’s blockbuster RPG to the latest version:

Xbox Series X | S: 25 GB

Xbox One: 20 GB

PlayStation 5: 6.75 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.55 GB

PC: 20.31 GB

Regardless of your platform of choice, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.0 will be officially available tomorrow, Tuesday 9 November, with downloads that should start on PC and console from 13:00 Italian. While waiting to find out what other surprises Ubisoft has in store, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour.