Here are the richest celebrities from the show of the year

Like every year, Forbes, has published the ranking on the earnings of personalities from the entertainment world, from cinema to music, but surprisingly most of the celebrities have entered the 2021 list, thanks to the sale of their artistic works.

The peak is occupied by Peter Jackson. With assets valued at $ 580 million, the “Lord of the Rings” director has climbed the ranks with the sale of his special effects company Weta Digital to Unity Software (the company behind the video games Pokémon Go and Call Of Duty: Mobile). , for 1.6 billion, making him the third billionaire in the history of cinema, after Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Bruce Springsteen follows him with 435 million dollars. In December, the singer sold the publishing rights of his music catalog to Sony for a figure that is around 500 million dollars. Bob Dylan and Paul Simon also enter the top ten. Closes Jay-Z, with 304 million. For Beyoncé’s husband, the sale of Tidal streaming service to Jack Dorsey’s payment firm Square for $ 302 million represented the bulk of 2021 earnings.

No women in the top 10: Reese Witherspoon, one of the top three in the top 20, is 12th thanks to $ 115 million earned with her production company Hello Sunshine! which backs female-led films that are joined by about $ 20 million for her role in the Apple TV drama “The Morning Show.”

The other two women, separated by several lengths and several million, are Shonda Rhimes, the producer of the “Bridgerton” series and Martha Kauffman, showrunner of “Friends” with Kevin Bright and David Crane.