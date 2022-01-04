here are the risks and the syndrome caused (which spares newborns)

The variant Omicron has milder symptoms compared to all the others, and this is somewhat clear in all age groups. Positive results also come from the youngest children, although it is possible to notice slight nuances between the pediatric and neonatal cases of Covid-19. For those under 5, meanwhile, there is a virtuous fact: the risk of going to hospital for the disease is reduced by a third. A pre-publication study, which was coordinated by the US Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, confirms that even the smallest are more “spared” by hospital treatment. As regards the risk of hospitalization with Omicron during the circulation period, it is one third compared to that in which the Delta variant was dominant (0.96% against 2.65%); the risk of emergency help went from 21.01% for Delta to 3.89% for Omicron.

Symptoms that appear most often with Covid among children

A work published last March on British Medical Journal showed that the most frequent symptoms in children are fever And cough. Then sore throat, cold, headache, gastrointestinal syndromes with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The difference between babies and children

There is a little difference between cases of Covid in children and those in newborns. It is the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which takes the older ones, and which brings the course of the disease closer to that of adults. The dysfunction is none other than the dysfunction which can affect all the organs. «It comes from inflammation of the endothelium, which manifests itself in various ways and can affect the whole organism. In newborns, there is none, ”he explains Luigi Orfeo, president of the Sin, the Italian Society of Neonatology.

In the first years of life, breathing occurs largely through the nose. A risk of greater contact of the upper airways, according to Orpheus, “is not there.” “It’s clear that you have to be careful, but from our register the data tell us that basically the newborns who have become ill with important symptoms are few », he continues.

The infections

According to data from the Italian Society of Neonatology, the percentage of newborns who become infected in the first 48 hours of life is quite low: 1.6% of children born to positive mothers. Another 2.6%, on the other hand, can get sick during their stay in hospital and the remaining 1.9 get sick in the first 30 days of life. “This makes us say that mother and child should never be separated even in the case of a positive mother – explains Orfeo – With personal protective equipment and spacing, the risk of contact is low”.

Among older children and teenagers, the numbers are increasing. In the last week, about one in 4 cases, 24%, concerned the under 19s. In one month, according to the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health, the number of hospitalized patients increased from 8632 to 9423.

A greater risk of premature births

According to data from Sin, in 2020 there was an average of 6.4% of premature births. But in the positive mothers this figure has almost doubled: the11.2%. “In other international registers it is even higher – continues the president of Sin – From recent data, not yet structured, it seems that this phenomenon tends to increase”. Covid-19 can increase the causes of premature birth such as preeclampsia and can cause pregnancy to be terminated earlier to better treat the mother.

