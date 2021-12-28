here are the rules (also for living together at home)

Omicron runs fast and the infections go after him increasing more and more. The queues outside the pharmacies are blocking the streets and fear is increasing among the citizens. Positive swabs increase and between quarantines and isolation more and more Italians are closed at home. Quarantine and isolation are important public health measures implemented to avoid the occurrence of further secondary cases due to transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid overloading the hospital system, but there are differences between the two and the Ministry of Health ce he explains.

Quarantine and isolation, the differences

“The quarantine takes place on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a Covid-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases. Isolation consists in separating people with Covid-19 from healthy ones as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period. Active surveillance is a measure during which the public health worker contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions.“. So what rules should we respect at home with family members?

The incubation of the virus

Recent studies suggest that a case can be contagious as early as 48 hours before the onset of symptoms, which may even go unnoticed, and up to two weeks after the onset of symptoms. Possible asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic transmission of infection is one of the biggest challenges in containing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and indicates the need to quickly quarantine close contacts of cases to prevent further transmission of the infection. The most recent estimates suggest that the average incubation period (time interval between exposure and onset of clinical symptoms) is 5-6 days, but can vary greatly from one case to another.

But what is quarantine and how is it managed?

Quarantine refers to the restriction of movement and separation of people who have no symptoms, but who may have been exposed to the infectious agent. Quarantine is a public health measure ordered by the health authority or by the Hygiene and Public Health Services of the ASLs or by the treating doctor (general practitioner or pediatrician).

Rules for work

According to the Legislative Decree of 28 October 2020, n 137 art.22, if you have a child under 16 in quarantine following contacts within the school complex, as well as in the context of carrying out basic sports activities, physical activity in structures such as gyms, swimming pools, sports centers, sports clubs, both public and private, music and language courses, you are entitled to use agile work or extraordinary leave.

Quarantine vaccinated and no vax

The rules are different for those who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days and those who have not. For close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases (including variant cases) without symptoms 7 days of quarantine after which a molecular or antigenic test is carried out and if negative you can go back out or for those who do not want to carry out any tests, 14 days of quarantine are enough. On the other hand, for low-risk contacts, the situation changes: in fact, no quarantine is necessary. However, Bisohna must keep the common sanitary precautions (wearing a mask, physical distancing, frequent hand sanitation, following good respiratory hygiene practices, etc.).

Everything is different for unvaccinated subjects who come into contact with a positive Covid case. For them, if they are in close contact, the quarantine (if asymptomatic) lasts 10 days and at the end the test is carried out and if negative they can go back to socializing if, on the other hand, they do not want to swab, the green light starts after the 14th day. Even for those who have not followed the immunization cycle, however, if you are in low-risk contacts, the quarantine is not triggered.

Here are the rules to follow at home for quarantine

Do not go out unless strictly necessary (therefore only for medical assistance or to do tampons); in this case always wear the mask to use in the right way. You can’t go to public areas so you can’t go to the office, school, or the gym or supermarket. Do not use public transport (eg buses, subways, taxis). Do not let anyone into the house. If you live with other people, always observe physical distance (keeping a distance of at least 2 meters), especially from people at higher risk of complications. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 30 seconds or with an alcohol solution, especially: before and after preparing food before and after eating after using the bathroom before and after using a face mask after disposal waste or handling contaminated linen.

The cleaning of surfaces

Always air out common places and never share spaces with family members. Clean and disinfect all surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, phones, keyboards, tablets, etc. daily. Also, clean and disinfect any surfaces that may contain blood, feces, or body fluids. Never exchange items such as drinks, cutlery, glasses, plates, toothbrushes, towels, sheets, telephones, computers, or other electronic devices with someone who lives in the same house. Measure your body temperature twice a day and watch out for any symptoms compatible with COVID-19. Avoid using fever-reducing drugs (e.g. acetaminophen) for a few hours before taking your temperature. If symptoms arise: isolate yourself immediately and report this immediately to your doctor.

Coexistence suggestions

The suggestions to facilitate the stay in quarantine or in isolation come from the Lazio Region: “Food and cleaning products can be ordered online or over the phone: ask your supermarket if they can deliver your groceries to your home. Remember that on the website of your Municipality you can find the list of shops, markets and supermarkets that deliver the shopping at home. Many pharmacies deliver medicines directly to your home; ask your pharmacy. Buy a supply of medicines for at least two weeks: so you will not be without, in case of delivery delays. You don’t have to go to the doctor for prescriptions – you can call or email him. The doctor will send the electronic prescription number (NRE) with an e-mail or a message on the mobile phone. Remember: in case of need, the Italian Red Cross can take home medicines and food products for free. The Red Cross answers the free number 800 06 55 10 every day of the week, 24 hours a day“.

Isolation, the rules

If, on the other hand, the result of the swab is positive, everything changes because in this case the isolation is triggered. By isolation we mean the separation from contagious infected people from other people to prevent the spread of the virus and contamination of environments. In this case, you must literally isolate yourself from everyone and you must not leave the house except to take a tampon or to go to the emergency room in case of deterioration in health. If other people live with the positive in the house, the infected person must lock himself in a room and use a bathroom dedicated to himself, if possible. No one should come in to visit the patient other than health care personnel if necessary. In the event that the home of the positive is not adequate to be able to implement an isolation from the co-living, the possibility of going to protected hotel facilities can be evaluated together with the attending physician. Hands should be washed frequently with soap and water for at least 30 seconds or use an alcohol solution if soap and water are not available. Disinfect all surfaces and bathrooms several times a day with a household disinfectant, or chlorine-based products (bleach) with a concentration of 0.5% of active chlorine or with 70% alcohol. Using friends and family to get groceries delivered and run urgent errands. Suspend separate collection during this period and keep a bucket in the infected person’s room where he can throw away all his belongings that will end up in the unsorted collection. Parents of young children with suspected or ascertained infection can seek support and indications for the care of the child, by resorting to local services (Free Choice Pediatricians or Toll-Free Number 800 118 800). Measure your body temperature at least twice a day and monitor your symptoms. If your symptoms worsen, call your family doctor or or the regional toll-free number 800 118 800; in case of emergency, contact 112 (active in the areas with prefix 06 and 0774) or 118.

Isolation and coexistence, how is it done?

What to do if you are in isolation but live with other people. It is necessary to avoid movements in the common areas of the house and contact with roommates. If it is not possible to avoid sharing spaces, everyone present must wear an Ffp2 surgical mask and maintain a distance of at least 2 meters. Air the common areas frequently, about every 10 minutes, and disinfect all common surfaces. Use a separate bathroom; if it is not possible to sanitize it before it is used by others and always before and after the positive uses it. If the conditions of the positive are good, it is recommended that the cleaning in the room be done by the person himself. Avoid sharing spaces with people who are at higher risk of developing severe forms of the disease (e.g. people over the age of 65 or people with other medical conditions). Never exchange cutlery, glasses, plates and towels, telephones, computers or other items with anyone who lives in your home. Use a separate bag for storing dirty laundry. Clothes, sheets and towels that you have used must be washed at 60 ° / 90 ° with a normal detergent, separately from those of other cohabitants. The cutlery should be washed separately, better if in the dishwasher. If the person in isolation must necessarily provide for the preparation of the meal for the other cohabitants, it is necessary that this happens with gloves and that the hands are always hygienic and the mask never removed.

When can you get out of isolation?

For asymptomatic patients, 10 days of isolation are required and then a negative molecular or antigen test. For those with symptoms instead 10 days of isolation (of which at least the last 3 days without symptoms) and negative molecular test. Long-term positives on the other hand will be able to come out al term of 21 days of which at least the last 7 days without symptoms.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health website also reads in Circular 0036254-11 / 08/2021-DGPRE-DGPRE: “in order to establish the term of the isolation of a confirmed COVID-19 case, in the event of a lack of ready availability of molecular tests or in emergency conditions determined by the need to make public health decisions quickly, tests can be used antigenic tests, such as non-rapid (laboratory) antigenic tests, rapid antigenic tests with fluorescence reading and those based on microfluidics with fluorescence reading, which meet the minimum sensitivity and specificity characteristics indicated above (sensitivity ≥80% and specificity ≥ 97%, with a more stringent sensitivity requirement (≥90%) in low incidence contexts).