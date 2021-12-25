here are the shots for Mourinho

Mayday, mayday. The alarm rings twice, how many are the purchases that Mourinho expects to shore up an incomplete rose . The January market is around the corner on New Years Eve, it is a precious draft which can guarantee fresh air and reinvigorate ambitions. Surely the fans would have expected something more than sixth place, at the end of the first round, but the results reflect the fluctuating performance of Roma. Which according to his coach – words spoken after the defeat of Venice – right now the Champions League zone is not valid .

Mourinho’s needs

Before the game Tiago Pinto had fun with the usual media sadism to underline that “ninety percent of the names associated with Rome are a lie“. So let’s try to figure out what are the eligible reinforcements in the two most needy roles, starting from a number: Karsdorp, right-back, and Cristante, central midfielder, played 55 games each in 2021. Really many, too many. And it is precisely there that Mourinho wants to intervene, without expecting blows to effect but at least some useful replacement to alternate the pieces. The Friedkins, compatibly with financial difficulties of the mid-season window, they will try to please him.

Rome, the options for the full-back

For the right flank, the required profile must have offensive characteristics. A defender, basic, but who knows how to support the action like Karsdorp. This is why it was thought of Diogo Dalot, who would have arrived at Roma if Manchester United had not changed their coach: with Rangnick, Dalot plays the starter. And so goodbye. Meanwhile Tiago Pinto, between a laugh and another, has probed various targets: English Aarons of Norwich, the German Henrichs of Leipzig, the Norwegian Pedersen of Feyenoord. But who knows if he’ll be able to get one. Or maybe others. “The market is dynamic – added the general manager to the microphones of Dazn -, in a club like Roma the doors are always open and we have to work on this to become stronger and more aligned as the coach and I have always said“.

Many names for the Roma midfield

The question of the midfielder seems less nebulous: with the Swiss Zakaria at the end, unless there are sensational surprises, the hypothesis remains standing Grillitsch. The dialogue has been open for several weeks with the Austrian from Hoffenheim, who is about to expire his contract. It ignites the imagination less Hector Herrera, about which the Portuguese media returned yesterday: his contract with Atletico is about to expire and it can be a bargain, under certain conditions. Moreover, it is not taken for granted that Hoffenheim will agree to free a starter like Grillitsch, the pivot of the club and its national team, during the current season. It is even more difficult to imagine a return on Granit Xhaka, first goal of last summer: after the injury he regained his place as a starter in Arteta’s Arsenal.

Chapter renewals

In the meantime, speaking of internal politics, the announcement of the renewal of Gianluca Mancini until 2026. Yesterday, as captain of the day, Mancini hinted that the signing was little more than a formality. “But my contract counts less than the match with SampdoriaHe stressed, before knowing what the result would be not very rewarding. Yet illuminating, to reveal the limits of Rome just a few days from the market.