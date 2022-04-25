here are the signals that the body sends us that should not be underestimated

A fundamental element for our health, iron. When there is a deficiency, our body reacts with symptoms and signals that should not be underestimated

Iron really is essential for our health. If we have a shortage there can really be consequences serious for our body. Heart problems and anemia just a few.

There are some signs not to be overlooked which indicate that our body has a deficiency and we must not ignore them because they are important for our health.

How iron deficiency manifests itself

The amount of iron we need varies according to age: 8.7 mg per day for men over 18, 14.8 mg per day for women aged 19 to 50, 8.7 mg per day for women over 50.

Each therefore has its quantity to be respected which serves as an important requirement for give us health and energy and if the values ​​are lowered this can be very dangerous.

Symptoms vary from person to person depending on their physique. But there are some reactions of our body that all the categories have in common, such as: frequent headaches, very fragile nails and hair, pale skin color, very accentuated heartbeats, shortness of breath, lack of energy and therefore a lot of tiredness.

When there are important ones iron deficiencies the doctor will prescribe a suitable diet but above all of the important supplements that I need to restore the correct levels of hemoglobin And iron.

What we eat is very important for getting iron. Among the various foods we point out sprirulina, mankai (duckweed), cereals, plums, apricots, dried fruit, kale, hazelnuts, chickpeas, edamame beans and red and white beans. Even the assumption of C vitamin it is important for the absorption of iron and therefore the foods that are rich in it.

Gods often occur important symptoms which indicate that blood iron levels are low. These are: tingling in the hands or feet, dry mouth, sudden cramps, very brittle nails, tired legs, dry skin and hair, burning or swelling of the tongue, pale skin.