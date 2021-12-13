here are the six episodes of the free documentary on the history of Xbox – Nerd4.life

Microsoft has published Power On: The Story of Xbox, the free documentary in six episodes on the Xbox story, its famous videogame franchise linked to consoles, games and services, now on the market for more than twenty years (it turned twenty on November 15, 2021, as you will remember if you attended the event.

The first episode is at the head of the news, the other five you can see below:

Power On: The Story of Xbox is definitely worth seeing, both by Xbox fans and by anyone who loves video games. Inside you will find us information, curiosities, details and interviews with some of the most important protagonists of the last twenty years of the video game industry.

Chapter 1 talks about the origins of Xbox and how a small team inside Microsoft has hardly convinced the house of Windows to enter the video game industry. Chapter 2 explains how the first Xbox was conceived, talking about the mistakes made and what it did well. Chapter 3 continues to tell about the launch of the first Xbox and how it was received by the public, also recounting the problems of the Duke. Chapter 4 focuses on video games and how Microsoft struggled to get exclusives for a machine that many didn’t trust. Chapter 5 talks about the Xbox 360, teething problems (remember the Red Ring of Death?) And the success of the console. Finally, Chapter 6 talks about Xbox One, the troubled launch and how we got to the Xbox Series.

Consider that each episode lasts about 40 minutes, so there is a lot to see. Get comfortable and retrace the history of Xbox.