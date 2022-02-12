here are the skins of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer

As was to be expected, the upcoming debut of the Uncharted it also brings with it a collaboration with Fortnite: the latest puzzle for content creators prepared by Epic Games has been solved in record time and has confirmed the arrival of the crossover between the saga of Naughty Dog and the popular online battle royale. So we have it all: trailers, images and release date. From February 17 we will be able to play as Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer also in Fortnite!

Fortnite and the crossover with Uncharted: how will the new skins be?

Therefore, the two Uncharted characters will be available in Fortnite with as many alternative skins: we will not find only those inspired by the video games of the same name, but also those related to the characters played by Tom Holland And Sophia Taylor Ali in the movie coming out next week, as you can see from the pictures.

The new costumes are obviously only part of the package dedicated to the series: in fact, a decorative backtwo picks (one of these inspired by Parashurama directly from The Lost Legacy), a hang gliding which looks like Sully’s airplane and an emote that will see our character consult the travel diary exactly like Nathan Drake does.

Furthermore, the occasion will be useful to brush up, it is almost appropriate to say, the Buried Treasure Mapswith which Nathan himself will play a leading role.

The launch of the crossover between Fortnite and Uncharted is scheduled for next week, February 17. We will inform you as soon as there is the definitive official announcement by Epic Games even if, in short, it will be a formality.