Here are the spy photos of the new electric Mini Cooper S: new Tesla Model 3 style headlights and interior

The first Mini electric of history has achieved a good success, but the time has already come for a restyle, and perhaps even a technical update. We still don’t know anything about this last part, while the first spy photos from the China, production place.

In the midst of several camouflaged vehicles, strangely Mini left an unmodified car, which allows us to notice all the changes. The one that immediately catches the eye concerns the rear of the car, which says goodbye to the typical rounded headlights, which become with an unprecedented fan shape, with a dark stripe to join them. The same aesthetic decoration used to display the brand Cooper S.

The front appears more or less unchanged, with the grille obviously closed, due to the absence of the need for cooling. Inside, however, despite a single, not very detailed photo, the most important changes seem to arrive. The typical dashboard setting remains, with the round body in the center, which for becomes entirely digital and, hypothetically, touchscreen.

So goodbye to the many buttons and levers that surrounded the rectangular screen. The interior in general is extremely minimal, one could almost say in style Tesla Model 3, given that an instrument panel behind the steering wheel is also missing. The only directions to the driver seem to come from a Head up Display from the classical conformation.

For now, there are no confirmations on these stylistic choices, even if the vehicles seem definitive and it is difficult to hypothesize there may be last-minute changes.