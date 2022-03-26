here are the symptoms you may have up to 30 days earlier

It is important to pay attention to symptoms that occur about a month before the heart attack. Specifically there are six, let’s see what they are.

When they manifest six symptoms specifically at least one month before‘heart attack it is essential not to ignore them. Always remember that to prevent heart attacks you must lead a healthy lifestyle, both with a diet suitable that with aphysical activity regular.

Prefer foods rich in antioxidants, natural and fresh. L’water is an important ally for heart health, so drink plenty of it throughout the day. It is essential to learn to listen to signals that our body throws at us because they are never causal.

Specifically there are six alarm bells to pay close attention to especially if they occur over time with a certain one frequency.

Important symptoms not to be underestimated

Six are the signs to watch out for to prevent a heart attack.

The shortness of breath preventing us from breathing fully indicates a lack of oxygen in the blood. Arteries narrow resulting in reduced blood flow compromising the lungs.

The feeling of tiredness for no apparent reason it indicates a lack of oxygen to the heart and subsequent decreased blood flow to the heart muscle which has difficulty pumping.

Cold And influence sometimes they can be the antechamber of an oncoming heart attack if they are persistent and for no apparent reason. They certainly indicate an infection taking place.

Feeling of chest tightness with pain sometimes precedes a strain of the heart and subsequent heart attack.

When there is a bad blood circulation they blame themselves dizziness And cold sweats. These symptoms can be the antechamber of a heart attack.

With the narrowing of the arteries there is also a subsequent weakening of the muscles and one weakness general over the whole body. Feeling of muscle exhaustion, difficulty walking or otherwise making those movements that we normally do.

The advice is to undergo one cardiological visit complete at least once a year to prevent cardiac malformations or pathologies in progress that will surely cause serious problems to the heart muscle with subsequent imminent heart attack.

