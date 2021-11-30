Here are the ten most viewed Netflix series of all time

The streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has created a website to showcase the top ten of the ten most viewed movies and TV series ever based on the first 28 days of release, to weekly audiences and for over 90 different countries.

The first ten series

Netflix data shows the top ten series ever for both English-language and non-English-language productions.

Here is the top ten of the series in English classified according to the audience recorded in the first 28 days from the release on the platform. Netflix classifies each season of a series as a separate entry.

Bridgerton Season 1: 625.5 million hours

625.5 million hours Stranger Things Season 3: 582.1 million hours

582.1 million hours The Witcher Season 1: 541 million hours

541 million hours Thirteen Season 2: 496.1 million hours

496.1 million hours Thirteen Season 1: 475.6 million hours

475.6 million hours Maid: 469.1 million hours

469.1 million hours You Season 3: 467.8 million hours

467.8 million hours You Season 2: 457.4 million hours

457.4 million hours Stranger Things 2: 427.4 million hours

427.4 million hours Sex Education Season 3: 418.8 million hours

And here is the top ten of the non-English language series based on the audience recorded in the first 28 days of release.

Squid Game Season 1: 1.65 billion hours

1.65 billion hours The Paper House Part 4: 619 million hours

619 million hours The Paper House Part 3: 426.4 million hours

426.4 million hours The Paper House Part 5: 395.1 million hours

395.1 million hours Lupine Part 1: 316.8 million hours

316.8 million hours Season 3 Elite: 275.3 million hours

275.3 million hours What happened to Sara? Season 1: 266.4 million hours

266.4 million hours Season 4 Elite: 257.1 million hours

257.1 million hours Lupine Part 2: 214.1 million hours

214.1 million hours Dark Wish Season 1: 213.8 million hours

While Netflix does not provide an overall top ten of the series, by merging the two lists it is possible to obtain a list of the ten most viewed series ever on Netflix based on the hours viewed during the first 28 days of release.

Squid Game Season 1: 1.65 billion hours

1.65 billion hours Bridgerton Season 1: 625.5 million hours

625.5 million hours The Paper House Part 4: 619.0 million hours

619.0 million hours Stranger Things Season 3: 582.1 million hours

582.1 million hours The Witcher Season 1: 541 million hours

541 million hours Thirteen Season 2: 496.1 million hours

496.1 million hours Thirteen Season 1: 475.6 million hours

475.6 million hours Maid: 469.1 million hours

469.1 million hours You Season 3: 467.8 million hours

467.8 million hours You Season 2: 457.4 million hours

Because it is important

Data on the ten most viewed series of all time was released by Netflix earlier this year; the list came out before the smash hit of ‘Squid Game’, which continues to rank in the top ten of Netflix’s TV series in several countries.

Netflix is ​​working with the Squid Game director on creating a second season, a move that could be accelerated by the director’s addition of new content to the streaming platform. Currently Squid Game is by far the most watched series ever on Netflix.

The new Netflix indicators are based on the total hours displayed instead of keeping track of the number of people who have watched at least two minutes of a show, a figure, the latter, which could have been not very accurate.

Netflix also hopes that the new top ten lists, updated every Tuesday, can increase viewer engagement based on the hottest and trending products.

Netflix closed the third quarter with 213.6 million paid subscribers.