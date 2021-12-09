Here are the thirteenths: they are increasing

In 2021 the thirteenth grow again. In 2020 it had suffered a collapse but this year the additional monthly payment, according to forecasts, should reach 43.7 billion euros. A figure still below the pre-pandemic level of 1.2 billion. At the same time, however, 360 million higher than last December.

This injection, second Confesercenti, should be able to generate a boost of 21 billion for Christmas shopping. A good 2.7 billion euros more than in 2020. Between pensioners and employees, over 35 million Italians will receive the thirteenth. The average amount is just over 1,200 euros net. Most of this money will go into consumption related to household and family expenses. Italians, therefore, will spend 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last, a percentage equivalent to + 27.4%. Last year this item had fallen by 3.4 billion euros. The shares of resources relating to gifts decrease: 5.4 billion is the hypothesized expenditure, 10.2% less than in 2020. The same applies to that dedicated to accounts to be paid which falls from 13 billion last year to 10, 2. On the other hand, the item relating to savings. The pandemic seems to push more and more Italians to have money aside in an emergency. The figure, in fact, is around 12.5 billion, one billion more than in 2020 and over 2 more than in 2019.