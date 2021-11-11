Here are the three names for the new Napoli full-back! The truth about the Boga affair

Latest transfer market Naples – He spoke on Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live” Luca Marchetti, journalist and market expert from Sky:

“Full backs for Napoli? Three are for the left and they are different profiles. One is very experienced and is not renewing his contract with Lille like Mandava. Another is a promising guy who is not now a starter but can improve, like Parisi . Then there is also Estupinan from Spain. We need to understand whether to take a boy to grow up or someone who can play immediately. There is obviously also an economic discourse to be made. I think at the moment the clubs are trying to understand what they can be the movements. The squad is wide, we are at the beginning of November. If we talk about perspective, the order is reversed, if we talk about guarantees, the order is Mandava-Parisi-Estupinan. I do not think that the January market will be crackling, both for economic reasons and group reasons. There are also the returns of the injured, then the opportunities are welcome. I did not know what kind of player Anguissa was and what kind of impact he could have. Good at catching him and good at settling in immediately. or. Many of the expiring players already have the renewal ready, while others will then have to make assessments. Today, going out of contract is no longer as convenient as it once was for the player. Before, it certainly meant cashing in, today there is no certainty: either he is a top player and has a queue outside the door or he can earn at most the same amount. The wage bubble for companies has definitely burst today.