here are the titles as a gift in January

While on the net we wonder about the veracity of the latest rumors about the Tomb Raider Trilogy as a gift on the Epic Store, on the pages of a German portal there is a complete list of the next free games to download on PC in January with Prime Gaming, the accessible service. to all Amazon Prime subscribers.

The first of the new games to be redeemed in the Vault of the former Twitch Prime at the beginning of 2022 is Two Point Hospital, the management software of SEGA and Two Point studios that collects the spiritual heritage of Theme Hospital to make us manage a hospital full of patients to be treated. and doctors to train. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Two Point Hospital by Tommaso “Todd” Montagnoli.

The list of free games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in January will also include the WRC 7 rally simulator, the sci-fi adventure Paper Beast Folded Edition, the pirate RPG Abandon Ship and the original underwater ocean exploration experience. alien In Other Waters.

Each of these titles can be redeemed by Prime Gaming subscribers (which we remember to be included among the benefits of Amazon Prime subscribers) starting, presumably, from the day of Saturday 1 January 2022.