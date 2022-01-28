Love handles are accumulations of fat on the hips that are difficult to eliminate: here are the tricks to know to say goodbye.

Among blemishes more difficult to eliminate we can include the love handles which in spite of the name are instead very annoying for those who have them. It is in fact accumulations of fat located on hips, abdomen and lower back.

These fat depositsmoreover, they can affect both men and women alike. Given that miracles do not exist and that love handles cannot be eliminated overnight, we can however intervene to improve the situation with constancy and determination.

Let’s find out then the tricks to say goodbye to love handles: all the secrets between diet, sport and healthy habits to eradicate them forever and not to make them come back or at least to considerably reduce them.

Here are the tricks to get rid of love handles

If we got it into our head that we want to get back into that old pair of jeans that we like so much, we should think about resizing the waistline. One of the main blemishes in this case are the love handles.

Cross and delight, but often more cross than many and many. In fact, love handles affect everyone without distinction. But accumulate them and consequently eliminating them is not that simple.

The love handles, in fact, in addition to being more accentuated in some for reasons of physical conformation, often develop over the years. And the causes are due to mistakes in diet and sedentary life.

How then to eliminate these accumulations of localized fat that are often annoying and that do not allow us to freely wear some items of clothing that we like most, such as an old pair of jeans? Let’s find out.

1) Low calorie diet. The first step in eliminating love handles is to eliminate saturated fat from your diet. Instead, follow a balanced diet that focuses on foods such as fruit and vegetables but also legumes and cereals. Space also for fish and white meats. Instead, everything that is added with saturated fats and high glycemic index foods, but also carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks and sugary drinks should be banned. Let’s not forget to drink plenty of water either. In these cases, it is better to rely on an expert nutritionist who will be able to guide us in a healthy and balanced diet.

2) Practice aerobic activity. Sport is essential when you need to reduce inches in your hips and waist, and cardio activities are a cure-all to combat love handles. Running, spinning, crossfit, but also brisk walking if we are not very fit are a good starting point. It is also important to be constant, so sport should be practiced at least 3-4 times a week.

3) Be active. As we know, a sedentary lifestyle is the enemy of the figure but also of health in general. Small precautions that may seem trivial to us are instead essential to keep active and fit. A few examples? Taking the stairs instead of always taking the elevator. Park the car a little further away to walk a little more. Doing the housework. Take the bicycle instead of the means.

4) Train your abs. Plank, crunch and all the exercises that help strengthen the abdomen are important for toning the area where love handles are formed. Of course this must be combined with everything else, otherwise the improvements will struggle to arrive.

5) Relieve stress. The extra centimeters around the waist are also often affected by cortisol, a hormone that the body releases when subjected to stress. And it is precisely this that also regulates the sleep-wake rhythm. That is why it is advisable to sleep the right hours and have a good quality sleep.