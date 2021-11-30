Here are the tricks to speed up your metabolism in the morning as soon as you wake up

A few simple habits to speed up your metabolism in the morning as soon as you wake up: here are the effective tricks.

A slow metabolism often causes body weight accumulation. A problem that afflicts many women, who are unable to lose weight precisely because of this condition.

Despite the diets and exercise sometimes it becomes difficult if not impossible to lose weight, all due to a slow metabolism. But how can it be accelerated? With little ones tricks and healthy habits it is possible to do this.

Let’s find out then the tricks to speed up your metabolism to the morning just wake up so as to lose excess pounds and lose weight more easily, especially in view of the big Christmas binges.

READ ALSO -> Breakfast or Marie Antoinette diet: how to lose 10 kilos in 10 weeks

Find out the tricks to speed up your metabolism

Christmas is upon us and with the holidays even the big binges return. A sword of Damocles for those on a diet and need to lose weight. In fact, in this period it is practically impossible to make restrictions at the table.

Following a pre-Christmas diet but we are already at a good point so that we can then allow ourselves a few more snags during the holidays. But another important secret to losing weight is speed up your metabolism.

Especially the morning, so as to make us lose weight throughout the day. Let’s find out then the tricks to speed up your metabolism and lose weight before the Christmas holidays.

1) To drink a coffee. Perhaps many of you already will. Although there are conflicting opinions on this drink much loved by the Italian people and beyond, taking one in the morning, regardless of any pathologies, does not hurt. Indeed, it can help to activate the metabolism as caffeine increases the levels of adrenaline, a hormone that breaks down fat cells.

2) Green tea. If you are not a coffee lover, you can have green tea. It is a drink that also activates the metabolism, even better if you use the loose leaves because they retain the beneficial properties.

3) Grapefruit. Among the fruits that accelerate the metabolism we certainly find grapefruit. Drinking a squeeze of this citrus fruit in addition to providing us with a charge of vitamin C, fiber and folic acid is a source of thiamine, a substance that metabolizes glucose and helps in the prevention of diabetes, as well as to avoid the accumulation of fats and promote the digestion.

4) Drink warm water and lemon juice. Fasting sets the metabolism in motion, not only that, it purifies the body and helps us digest better. If the lemon is too acidic, you can add a teaspoon of honey.

5) Ten minutes of weights for the arms. Working out as soon as you wake up increases your metabolism. In particular, doing it at the beginning of the day improves physical and mental well-being. We release endorphins and serotonin, the hormones of happiness.

6) Consume apples and pears. They help speed up the metabolism by regulating cholesterol and give a sense of satiety. Plus, they help us burn more fat.

7) Eggs for breakfast. While many will turn up their noses, eating protein-rich foods for breakfast does increase thermogenesis. This is because protein foods require more energy from the body to be metabolized.

READ ALSO -> The tricks to get in shape at the holidays to be included in the pre-Christmas diet

With these simple tricks you can give our metabolism a boost and make it more active even in view of the Christmas holidays.