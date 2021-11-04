Fashion offers us new garments and accessories for each season to be discovered. For this reason, we often remain fascinated by it and spend hours and hours online in search of the trends and “must have” clothes of the period. In recent years, however, a really interesting trend has been emerging. That is to say that of the transformation of garments that apparently have very little in common with fashion and that quickly become decidedly trendy. And it is precisely the case of the footwear we are about to talk about in this article. Here are the unmissable boots so loved by VIPs and suitable for all ages that are becoming popular this fall. In fact it’s time to open our old closet and see if we have a couple. Maybe we are potential style icons and we don’t know it yet.

Here are the unmissable boots so loved by VIPs and suitable for all ages that are becoming popular this fall

Boots are one of the most worn items in the fall. In fact, they are comfortable, keep your feet warm and are very elegant. Few, however, would have predicted the return of this particular model in a big way.

But often it is celebrities and influencers who determine fashion and the number of famous people immortalized with these shoes on their feet is growing every day. So, it’s time to unravel the mystery. The must-have item for this autumn-winter 2021-2022 are rubber boots.

The most beautiful rubber boots of the season

Rubber boots are suitable for all ages and silhouettes, they are very easy to wear and protect us from the cold and rain. And today they are an irresistibly fashion garment. Kate Middleton, Kate Moss, Emma Watson and Liv Tyler love them and never miss an opportunity to show their classic Wellington models in public.

Among the most beautiful of this season are the very famous Hunter Originals. They are the official boots of the British royal house, the new models are made with eco-sustainable materials and are extremely resistant. Impossible not to have a couple.

If we are looking for something much more imaginative we can opt for the rain boots recently brought to the catwalk by Valentino. We find them in white or black rubber and with the upper made of three-dimensional petals to form a rose. The perfect garment to protect your feet without sacrificing class.

Those for rain by Bottega Veneta and Chloé

If we want to be daring, we cannot help but fall in love with Bottega Veneta rubber boots 2021-2022 edition. They have a decidedly particular shape, are in biodegradable rubber with plateau and are available both low and with high leg. Present in various colors, they are also perfect for those who struggle to wear boots for a long time.

It seems impossible but with rubber boots we can slim our figure without sacrificing comfort. This is what Chloé creatives thought, who opted for a high rain boot with a square toe and a block heel. Comfortable and elegant at the same time.

Deepening

Here are the scarves that will be in fashion this winter and that we absolutely must have