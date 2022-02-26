Here are the unmissable films according to the Guanajuato Film Festival

Guanajuato.- Tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, the 94th award ceremony will take place Oscar. For this edition, the Guanajuato International Film Festival recommends the films the 2021 that you cannot miss before or after the show.

The Power of the Dog

The film is made up of long-standing actors and actresses such as Kristen Dunst (Marie Antoinette, 2006), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, 2008) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, 2016). It is directed by Jane Champion, a writer and filmmaker.

The story takes place in the far west, when the relationship between two brothers with opposite characters is complicated due to the marriage between one of them with the village widow.

It is nominated for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematography, among others.

dunes

Zendaya (Euphoria, 2019), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, 2017), Rebecca Ferguson (Reminiscence, 2021), Oscar Isaacs (Scenes from a Marriage, 2021), and more actors are part of the cast. The film takes place under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

It is set in a dystopian future in which two powers fight for the reign of the most important planet in the universe. The story unfolds amid political intrigue and action. It is an adaptation of Frak Herbet’s novels.

He has 10 nominations. Some of the categories it is in are Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Editing, among others.

don’t look up

The cast includes Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady, 2011), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!, 2017), Timothee Chalamet (Little Women, 2019) and Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Walstreet, 2013) It is directed by Adam McKay.

The plot unfolds when a group of scientists discover that an unstoppable meteorite is about to destroy planet earth and all of humanity. Despite their attempts to alert the population, the media and the government do not seem to take relevance in the event, minimizing the imminent tragedy. They struggle to get information across in a world overrun by fake news and political interests.

It appears in 4 categories of the Oscars 2022: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Soundtrack.

king richard

Its protagonists are Will Smith (The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006), tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams (winners of 23 and 7 Grand Slam titles, respectively) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, 2017). It was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

It is the biography adapted to the cinema of the tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. It tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of the sisters, and how his method changed the history of tennis.

It earned 6 nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song.

coda

This film has as a member of the cast the Mexican Eugenio Derbez (No Returns Accepted, 201), Emilia Jones (Ghostland, 2018), Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God, 1986) and Troy Kotsur, (The Number 23, 2007) .

It is an adaptation of the French film La Familia Bélier. Of a comedy and drama genre, it tells the story of Rubi, the only hearing daughter of a deaf family who discovers her love for music, something that her family cannot appreciate as she does.

It has two nominations for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

The Alley of Lost Souls

Directed by Jalisco’s Guillermo del Toro, the actors who are part of it are Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, 2018), Cate Blanchett (Carol, 2015), Willem Dafoe (El Faro, 2019) and Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattooed, 2011).

This film is made for those who like suspense, as its genre is classified as psychological horror and film noir. It takes place in New York in the 40s and the story begins with a swindler who seeks to seize a millionaire fortune with the help of a clairvoyant, a mentalist and a mysterious psychiatrist.

It has 4 nominations: Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

what are the others nominated?

The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Academy Awards website https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2022.

The nominated for Best Film are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car (Japan), Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Alley of Lost Souls, The Power of the Dog and Love Without Flags.

In the category of Best International Film are Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

