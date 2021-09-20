From the new 007 to the return of Wes Anderson, passing through The Last Duel (with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon), here are the films to see at the cinema in the coming months

Who would have thought that being able to talk about the movies to see at the cinema would it be so beautiful and liberating?

After almost two years of stand by and intermittent openings, the rooms open their doors again to an autumn full of unmissable titles.

We have heard of many after their passage on the red carpets of international festivals such as Cannes and Venice, while we have been waiting for others for a long time, given the various postponements due to the health emergency.

From the new episodes of 007 and Ghostbusters, to the films of Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve and Wes Anderson, passing through the latest works by Italian talents such as the D’Innocenzo brothers, Gabriele Mainetti and Paolo Sorrentino the films to see at the cinema in the coming weeks are really many and quality.

History, thriller, drama, action, fantastic, but not only, come together in this unmissable film season, all to be discovered.

Here are the movies to see in theaters this fall

Dunes, by Denis Villeneuve

The director of “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” brings back to the cinema – after David Lynch who made his version in 1984 – the story told by Frank Herbert in his books. Denis Villeneuve signs the first chapter of a new science fiction film saga starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and many others.

“Dune” takes its name from the planet on which the story takes place: Arrakins, which is so nicknamed for its desert conformation. Despite the climate so hot as to be inhospitable, Arrakis is subject to several colonizations by the Empire that here extracts a powder called “the spice”, which serves as fuel for inter-space travel.

After the bloody House Harkonnen, the Atreides family is sent to rule on the planet, formed by Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), his wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), belonging to the matriarchal order of the Bene Gesserit, and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet).

When the Fremen, the original inhabitants of Arrakis, discover the arrival of Paul, a boy who comes from afar and is the son of a Bene Gesserit, they see in him the awaited Mahdi: the savior who will restore their freedom.

Villeneuve stays true to Herbert’s book and gives it impressive visual power.

This first chapter introduces characters and imagery, offering easy access to the story even for those who haven’t read the books.

Release: at the cinema from 16 September.

007 No Time To Die, by Cary Joji Fukunaga

The twenty-fifth film in the James Bond saga, as well as the sixth and last starring Daniel Craig, makes us find the famous 007 in Jamaica while enjoying some well-deserved rest after the capture of Franz Oberhauser.

His relaxing interlude, however, is interrupted by the appearance of Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old acquaintance of his at the CIA, who asks him for help on a rescue mission.

007 No Time To Die he had a rather troubled productive destiny that brought him into the hands of Fukunaga (“True Detective”) after the departure of Danny Boyle.

Not only that: the text has been revised several times until it arrived in the hands of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brilliant creator of the series. Fleabag, which for sure will have brought some touches of style to the dialogues.

Release: September 30th.

The Last Duel, by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott’s new film is not only starring, but also scripted by the couple of friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (which together they had already written Will Hunting – Rebel genius and by themselves they would automatically include this title among the films to see at the cinema).

It is a historical drama set in 14th century France, where a gripping story of betrayal and revenge unfolds.

Based on real events, The Last Duel try to bring out the hypotheses on what was the last legally authorized duel in France, namely the one between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris.

The two, once friends, became bitter rivals after Carrouges’ wife Marguerite accused Le Gris of assault.

Although the man rejected the accusation, the woman decided to continue her battle supported by her husband.

The story turned into a duel to the death.

In the cast, along with Ben Affleck as King Charles VI and Matt Damon as Carrouges are Jodie Comer as Marguerite and Adam Driver as Le Gris.

Release: October 14th.

Freaks Out, by Gabriele Mainetti

The director of They called him Jeeg Robot returns to the cinema with a historical tale that enchanted the Venice Film Festival, where it has just been presented.

The protagonist is a well-assorted group of freaks who animate the stage of a circus tearing smiles during the horror of the Second World War.

There are the electric girl Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo), the insect boy Cencio (Pietro Castellitto), the wolf man Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria), the magnetic dwarf Mario (Giancarlo Martini) and there is Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), the man who has tried to build a better destiny for them and who now wants to take them to America, in search of a renewed freedom.

Unfortunately, on their path comes Franz (Franz Rogowski), a German pianist who predicted in a delirium from the ether, that the superpowers of the group could reverse the trend of history.

Mainetti still draws on genre cinema to build an original, narratively complex and visually spectacular work.

Release: October 28th.

Madres Paralelas, by Pedro Almodóvar

Two women, Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smith) meet in a Madrid clinic where they are about to give birth.

The first is an established photographer, the second a common teenager. The first decided to raise her daughter alone after her father refused to recognize her, the second has a life of family solitude.

The two meet again some time later, always in Spain and always grappling with their own life in that place.

Almodóvar makes a film that talks about motherhood, but above all about Spain.

It is an emotional and political film, two adjectives that have always distinguished the director’s film career, in a continuous inside and outside between the essence of his characters and the places in which they have descended.

For her interpretation of Janis, Penélope Cruz won the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation at the last Venice International Film Festival.

Release: 28 October.

Last night in Soho, by Edgar Wright

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Chess Queen”) stars in the new film by Edgar Wright, former director of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World ”and“ Baby Driver – The genius of escape ”.

“Last Night in Soho” is a particular thriller starring twenty-year-old Eloise, a girl who grew up with her grandmother after her mother’s suicide, who arrives in London with the dream of becoming a designer.

Eloise lives with the myth of Swinging London, with its music and its design.

After an unfortunate experience in the dorms of the student residence, the girl moves to a small apartment in Soho where, at night, she begins to have strange dreams featuring an aspiring very glamorous singer named Sandie, who for Eloise becomes a real obsession.

Release: November 4th.

The French Dispatch, by Wes Anderson

Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand and Saoirse Ronan are just some of the stars of the latest colossal film by Wes Anderson, presented at the last Cannes Film Festival.

The theater that sees them in action is the editorial office of a newspaper, The Evening Sun in Liberty, Kansas, where the owner’s son convinced his father years ago to launch an all-European supplement.

The group of journalists called to collaborate with “The French Dispatch” is the best of its time and works from Paris following “with style” the news and the interests of the time.

Cast of stars, many dialogues, impeccable sets and hyper-characterized characters are the ingredients that we also expect in this new film by the director of Grand Budapest Hotethe Moonrise Kingdom, which has the plus of being a puzzle of stories, told thanks to the voices of the reporters of the magazine that gives the film its name.

Release: 11 November.

Ghostbusters – Legacy, by Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman (Juno, Between the clouds), son of that Ivan who in the Eighties signed the first two chapters of the saga, brings the Ghostbusters back to life, thirty years after those unmissable episodes.

Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) moves to the countryside with her children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), where grandfather Egon left them a small, dilapidated property.

Here the kids find out who their grandfather was and his connection with the Ghostbusters.

When the earth beneath the town where they live begins to shake, the two brothers, aided by a school teacher and some friends, set out to investigate, discovering that many of their questions could be answered in Egon’s profession and in his old group.

In the cast we will find the expected Annie Potts – Janine, Bill Murray – Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd – Dr. Raymond Stantz, Ernie Hudson – Dr. Winston Zeddemore and Sigourney Weaver – Dana Barrett.

Release: 11 November.

It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino

Movies with autobiographical inspirations, It was the hand of God is the new film by Paolo Sorrentino and it is set in the eighties in Naples.

Fabio, known as Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), lives one of his greatest dreams when Maradona arrives to play in the city. But so much joy is accompanied by an important loss, which upsets and transforms her life forever.

Paolo Sorrentino tackles on the big screen a profound and delicate theme such as that of the loss of his parents.

He does so with his unmistakable narrative approach, in a mix of Fellini’s echoes and feelings as strong as they are real.

It was the hand of God it is a film about dreams, those stolen and those that only perseverance can make come true.

Release: November 24th.

Latin America, by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo

Latina: Massimo Sisti is an established dentist, always impeccable both with clients and with collaborators. He has a wife and two daughters, he owns a beautiful house. He is a man with an enviable life.

But one day, something in his basement upsets his life forever.

After the success of “Favolacce” the D’Innocenzo brothers return to their comfortable-disturbing cinema proving to be true masters in unsettling the public, as well as living proof that Italian cinema can still represent an authoritative and surprising voice in the international film scene .

The protagonist of the film is once again Elio Germano, this time together with Astrid Casali, Sara Ciocca, Carlotta Gamba and many others.

Release: November 25th.