here are the updates on its conditions

The world of cycling continues to look forward to Colombia where, from Monday, Egan Bernal he is hospitalized after the very bad accident happened with the bus of the Alianza company while he was training near Gachancipà.

Immediately taken to the hospital, the Colombian was taken into care by the doctors and staff of the Clinic of the University of Sabana from where, in the last few hours, the first reassuring updates have arrived.

Bernal’s conditions

According to the latest bulletin released by the Colombian institute, Bernal was extubated, “is conscious And manages to move the four extremities“.

The answer given by the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2021 the first operations, therefore, were positive so much so that the doctors managed to subject him to antimicrobial and antithrombotic prophylaxis and, subsequently, proceeded to decrease the doses of inotropic drugs, another sign of how Bernal is slowly improving.

Bernal, a sigh of relief after the fear

The fright, however, in the very early stages after the crash, was so much for Bernal whose neurological integritydespite the numerous and serious traumas reported, it was not compromised.

The Colombian however had to go under the knife twice to reduce one luxofracture with herniated disc traumatic and the fractures in the femur and patella, drain a pneumothorax secondary and stabilize six vertebrae, these operations after which the doctors preferred to temporarily hospitalize him in intensive care.

Here, fortunately, the feedback given by Bernal was positive and the hospital staff was able to proceed with the second delicate phase of the treatment.

Bernal accident, the pessimism of the Spanish experts

In Spain meanwhile, some specialists have shown themselves rather doubtful about the possibility that the Colombian can return to have his say in the great stage races.

“It is not an injury that can be treated as a simple sports injury. It is something much more serious ”he told Marca il Dr. Ripoll.

“18-24 months may be a reasonable period, but in any case, spending many months away from the bicycle and then returning to a high competitive level will not be easy. Recovering will require a lot of work and effort because it is a very important injury not only for his sporting future, but also for everyday life. It might come back, but it will be difficult for him to be able to fight in the Grand Tours as before”Said the Spanish doctor.

However, the hope, both of the fans and of his colleagues and rivals, is that Bernal will be able to fully recover and show off again that talent that at the age of 24 allowed him to put a Round it’s a Tour establishing himself as one of the strongest runners around.

