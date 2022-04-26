During the spring season it could happen quite often to feel tired and exhausted, even without having made particular physical efforts. Accomplice of this condition could actually be the change of season, which would also cause drowsiness, mood changes and colds. All this would happen because our body needs time to adapt to the new season. The latter, in fact, in addition to the change in the climate and the rise in temperatures, also brings with it the introduction of summer time and the lengthening of the days.

In this particular period, as the researchers of the Humanitas Institute report, it could therefore be very important to undergo some routine examinations. In the next few lines we will see which visits will be made, based on gender and age, also with a view to prevention. We will start by listing the specific exams for women first; and then conclude with the exams dedicated to men.

Here are the visits and exams to be done at 40, 50 or 60 years to prevent tumors and diseases

For women between the ages of 40 and 50, in addition to the breast ultrasound, to be done every year, other tests should also be performed. Among these, the Humanitas Institute reports pelvic ultrasound, useful for checking the state of the ovaries and uterus, and the self-examination of moles and skin spots. In addition, it would be important to check your blood pressure frequently and to undergo specific cardiological tests, such as an exercise ECG.

After the age of 50, with the increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer, it becomes essential to look for occult blood in the stool or to carry out a colonoscopy. With the arrival of menopause, it could be important to keep the bones under control and to diagnose any osteoporosis early, using Computed Bone Mineralography.

After the age of 70, all of these tests become even more essential to prevent cancer, cardiovascular disease and other diseases.

The exams dedicated to men

As for men under the age of 40, periodic testicles may be needed. Furthermore, as for women, it would be important to undergo an exercise ECG, especially in the case of risk factors, such as familiarity, overweight, sedentary lifestyle, etc. This test may also be useful for monitoring blood pressure.

Between 40 and 50 years, in addition to the tests already mentioned above, it would be important to analyze skin spots and moles. As in the case of women, here too it becomes essential to prevent any pathologies of the colon. In addition, in this age group, every two years, a prostate checkup with ultrasound of the urinary tract and PSA dosage is recommended.

After the age of 60, in addition to what has been reported, it could be very useful to schedule visits to a geriatrician. So, here are the visits and examinations that women and men should carry out to prevent these diseases.

