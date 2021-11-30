Suffering from a chronic illness can sometimes lead to great suffering both physically and mentally. Those who suffer from it must necessarily undergo periodic checks and treatments to relieve symptoms and facilitate coexistence with the disease. They are much more widespread than you really think, so much so that our legislator has provided for measures to support those suffering from certain diseases. In this regard, these common diseases recognized as chronic could be the antechamber of the disability pension.

By chronic diseases we mean all those pathologies of long duration and that present a slow progression. Among these are the widespread diseases of the digestive system that immediately give the right to the INPS disability allowance at any age. These diseases are quite numerous and can give the right to the recognition of disability. Such recognition can give rise to several advantages. For example, few know that family members of people with Alzheimer’s can get early retirement and important benefits.

However, this recognition does not take place automatically, as the right arises following an assessment of the degree of invalidity or incapacity. Therefore, being affected by a chronic disease does not automatically imply the existence of a certain percentage which instead must be ascertained through a special Medical Commission.

Here are the widespread diseases of the digestive system that immediately entitle you to the INPS disability allowance at any age

Among the diseases of the digestive system indicated in the INPS guidelines that can give the right to disability allowance because they cause a greater reduction in working capacity we find:

Child-pug class B liver cirrhosis, Child-pug class C liver cirrhosis, esophageal stricture and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The latter are increasingly common in the population and include Chron’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In the last 10 years, according to the data indicated by Humanitas, the diagnosis of new cases and the number of patients have increased by about 20 times.

Therefore, to obtain the recognition of disability it will be necessary to obtain a certificate from the doctor stating the pathology, the necessary treatments and treatments. At this point, the application must be sent to INPS, by accessing the website of the Body and undergoing examination by a medical commission. If the latter does not recognize the invalidity or recognizes a lower percentage, it will be possible to appeal to the report to the judicial authority through a preventive Technical Assessment.

