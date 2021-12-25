here are the winners * Biccy.it
Last year the winners of the Biccy Awards were announced during the New Year’s Eve broadcast conducted by Soleil Sorge (i Biccy Awards they brought them well, therefore), this year I decided to reveal them to you today, on Christmas day.
Why what better occasion than a lunch with relatives to comment on the best (of the worst) of 2021?
Biccy Awards 2021, the winners
BEST ALBUM
1) 30 by Adele | 31%
2) Lady Gaga’s Dawn Of Chromatica | 25%
3) Montero by Lil Nas X | 17%
BEST POP VIDEO
1) Montero by Lil Nas X | 36%
2) Easy On Me by Adele | 25%
3) Don’t Got Yet by Camila Cabello | 22%
BEST POP EVENT
1) The Maneskins triumph at Eurovision | 49%
2) The victory of Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement | 30%
3) The rebirth of Orietta Berti | 10%
BEST LGBT + CHARACTER ON TV
1) Tommaso Zorzi at Big Brother Vip | 40%
2) Cristiano Malgioglio at Tale and Which Show | 16%
3) Alberto Matano at La Vita In Diretta | 13%
BEST COMING OUT
1) Alberto Matano | 47%
2) Victoria of the Maneskin | 25%
3) Luciano Spinelli | 9%
BEST LGBT + EVENT
1) The arrival of Drag Race in Italy | 39%
2) Lady Gaga talks about DDL Zan by Fabio Fazio | 24%
3) The first transgender tronista to Men and Women | 19%
BEST TV PROGRAM
1) LOL – Who laughs is out | 40%
2) Drag Race Italy | 22%
3) Sanremo Festival | 15%
BEST TV DRIVER
1) Maria De Filippi | 49%
2) Mara Venier | 11%
3) Ilary Blasi | 10%
FLOP OF THE YEAR
1) Star in the Star | 52%
2) I want to be a hand | 18%
3) Those who football | 12%
ELEONORA BRIGLIADORI AWARD (character plus Sarafanna)
1) Akash Kumar | 33%
2) Lulù Selassié | 28%
3) Federico Fashion Style | 16%
ARIANNA DAVID AWARD (best fight)
1) The quarrels live at GFVip between Volpe and Bruganelli | 37%
2) The squabbles between Malgioglio and Parietti at Tale and Which | 20%
3) The digs between Zerbi and Pettinelli at Amici | 19%
VALERIA MARINI AWARD (the unknown passed off as vip)
1) Samy Youssef | 32%
2) Rosaria Cannavò | 18%
3) Andrea Casalino | 17%
CAFFEUCCIO AWARD (best long distance arrow)
1) Codacons vs Fedez | 36%
2) Britney Spears vs Christina Aguilera | 18%
3) Orietta Berti against Marcella Bella | 16%
WOW THAT HOT AWARD (best beef)
1) Ignazio Moser | 19%
2) Marcell Jacobs | 18%
3) Damiano Carrara | 17%
MARK CALTAGIRONE AWARD (best fake news)
1) Flavia Vento who thinks she is texting with Tom Cruise | 39%
2) The artistic chemistry between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge | 36%
3) The marriage between Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman | 9%
