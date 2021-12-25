here are the winners * Biccy.it

Last year the winners of the Biccy Awards were announced during the New Year’s Eve broadcast conducted by Soleil Sorge (i Biccy Awards they brought them well, therefore), this year I decided to reveal them to you today, on Christmas day.

Why what better occasion than a lunch with relatives to comment on the best (of the worst) of 2021?



Biccy Awards 2021, the winners

BEST ALBUM

1) 30 by Adele | 31%

2) Lady Gaga’s Dawn Of Chromatica | 25%

3) Montero by Lil Nas X | 17%

BEST POP VIDEO

1) Montero by Lil Nas X | 36%

2) Easy On Me by Adele | 25%

3) Don’t Got Yet by Camila Cabello | 22%

BEST POP EVENT

1) The Maneskins triumph at Eurovision | 49%

2) The victory of Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement | 30%

3) The rebirth of Orietta Berti | 10%

BEST LGBT + CHARACTER ON TV

1) Tommaso Zorzi at Big Brother Vip | 40%

2) Cristiano Malgioglio at Tale and Which Show | 16%

3) Alberto Matano at La Vita In Diretta | 13%

BEST COMING OUT

1) Alberto Matano | 47%

2) Victoria of the Maneskin | 25%

3) Luciano Spinelli | 9%

BEST LGBT + EVENT

1) The arrival of Drag Race in Italy | 39%

2) Lady Gaga talks about DDL Zan by Fabio Fazio | 24%

3) The first transgender tronista to Men and Women | 19%

BEST TV PROGRAM

1) LOL – Who laughs is out | 40%

2) Drag Race Italy | 22%

3) Sanremo Festival | 15%

BEST TV DRIVER

1) Maria De Filippi | 49%

2) Mara Venier | 11%

3) Ilary Blasi | 10%

FLOP OF THE YEAR

1) Star in the Star | 52%

2) I want to be a hand | 18%

3) Those who football | 12%

ELEONORA BRIGLIADORI AWARD (character plus Sarafanna)

1) Akash Kumar | 33%

2) Lulù Selassié | 28%

3) Federico Fashion Style | 16%

ARIANNA DAVID AWARD (best fight)

1) The quarrels live at GFVip between Volpe and Bruganelli | 37%

2) The squabbles between Malgioglio and Parietti at Tale and Which | 20%

3) The digs between Zerbi and Pettinelli at Amici | 19%

VALERIA MARINI AWARD (the unknown passed off as vip)

1) Samy Youssef | 32%

2) Rosaria Cannavò | 18%

3) Andrea Casalino | 17%

CAFFEUCCIO AWARD (best long distance arrow)

1) Codacons vs Fedez | 36%

2) Britney Spears vs Christina Aguilera | 18%

3) Orietta Berti against Marcella Bella | 16%

WOW THAT HOT AWARD (best beef)

1) Ignazio Moser | 19%

2) Marcell Jacobs | 18%

3) Damiano Carrara | 17%

MARK CALTAGIRONE AWARD (best fake news)

1) Flavia Vento who thinks she is texting with Tom Cruise | 39%

2) The artistic chemistry between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge | 36%

3) The marriage between Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman | 9%