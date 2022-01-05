Here are the women who have entered the legend and the VIPs who love to play in casinos

The word casino has Italian origins and dates back to 1744, it was coined in Venice where the first ever gambling hall was built and the meaning of the term is just a small gambling house. From the very beginning, casinos were an environment intended for prominent personalities of society but above all wealthy figures who could afford to bet large sums of money. Over time, every game has become within everyone’s reach, thanks also to online casino sites that allow anyone to play their own game.



Currently there is no longer a difference between VIPs, famous people and ordinary people who play poker, the same is also true for women, who have now fully entered even among the champions who have made the history of gambling halls.



This is an always fashionable topic, which highlights how society is evolving for the better and we all become the same when we sit at the green table, when we set foot in a traditional casino or enter an online site, where it is possible to meet famous celebrities of the star. system and maybe win against them. Here are the VIPs and stars who love to bet and the women who have made casino history.

The women who opened casinos to the female world and became legends



Madame Mustache: mustache, pistol and cigar

Eleanor Dumont is also known by the nickname of Miss Mustache precisely for the characteristic that distinguishes her and which, in all probability, is also her lucky charm. Skilled blackjack dealer opened his Vingt et un, a very successful gambling hall that became famous precisely because it was run by a “madame”, one of the first women to run a casino. We are in the mid-nineteenth century and Eleanor is married to Jack McKnight, a marriage that will prove ruinous from an economic point of view. At this point, Miss Mustache starts playing for American casinos becoming more and more skilled, in 1860 she truly becomes the Madame of a brothel to supplement her salary.



Alice Ivers Duffield Tubbs Huckert: Simply known as Poker Alice

Poker Alice is a very famous player born on February 17, 1851, she began her career in casinos after the death of her first husband due to necessity due to her precarious financial situation. Alice combined poker with the activity of a part-time reseller, soon rediscovered herself as a skilled poker player among the best of her time, the figures speak of about 6000 dollars in a single game, an exorbitant figure in the period between the nineteenth and the twentieth century. In his entire career, he seems to have won at least $ 250,000, which corresponds to over $ 3 million today. His tactic was defined by his beauty with which he distracted opponents by making them invaghire, a more lethal weapon than his .38 caliber that he always had with him. Alice never played on Sundays and always smoked cigars during competitions, a true Femme Fatale.



Contemporary VIPs who love casinos

Katia Ricciarelli

There are lots of news regarding the passion for the game of the ex wife of Pippo Baudo , Katia Ricciarelli. The artist is a frequent casino visitor and has never hidden her love for poker, roulette and especially for slot machines. The famous singer loves the adrenaline of the game and above all she loves to establish a friendship with the slots, with which she talks and encourages without sparing some friendly soccer: and give me more, give me a point. Among her records, the highest is the victory of 150,000 euros on slots at the Monte Carlo Casino which allowed her to spend two months on vacation without working.



Jennifer Lopez and her mother

The Puerto Rican artist polyvalent, singer and actress, she loves sitting at the green table and above all playing roulette, she has never made a secret of these playful passions that she inherited from her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. Mamma Lopez broke several casinos in Atlantic City, winning about 2 and a half million dollars, Jennifer told this gossip on several US television broadcasts, with some satisfaction.



Cameron Diaz

Even the splendid actress is attracted to casinos, just demonstrating that the playful environment is now open not only to men and more and more women are becoming the protagonists of the green table. Charlie’s Angel received an invitation from Ellen Dageneres for the No Limit Hold’Em, a charity tournament that baptized the playful career of the American sex symbol. From this tournament was born Cameron’s passion for casinos, who in 2010 was elected Miss Texas Hold’em by Maxim, a famous fashion magazine, on that occasion Diaz even defeated Kelly in Beverly Hills 90210 Jennie Garth.





