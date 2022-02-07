here are the worst movies of the year, Bruce Willis gets a category of his own!

As per tradition, the day before the nominations for the next Oscars, the nominations for the Razzie Awards, which “reward” the worst films of the last year, as well as the worst performances in the various categories. This year there is also a fun novelty, represented by a new category entirely dedicated to Bruce Willis.

This year, as a new category in itself, the one for the Worst performance of Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie, given that in the last 24 months there have been many films interpreted by the actor and finished directly direct-to-video, that is, immediately for the home video market without going through the cinema; as his later years testify, these films are practically the worst produced in Hollywood in the last year. Willis’s films are considered eight: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death and Survive the Game.

In the classic categories, however, the candidate films are the Netflix film Diana: The Musical (adaptation of the critically cut Broadway musical), thriller Karen and The Woman in the Window, as well as Space Jam: New Legends and Infinite. Among the actors, in addition to the ubiquitous Bruce Willis, too Amy Adams, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Jared Leto.

Here are all the 2022 nominations:

Worst movie

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

Worst actor

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Worst actress

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Worst couple on screen

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)

Worst director

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

Worst script

Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical

Coke Daniels – Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist

Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window

Worst performance of Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie