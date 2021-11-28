Here are the Xiaomi smartphones that will be updated to the new MIUI 13

The unofficial list of Xiaomi smartphones updated to the new MIUI 13, the next substantial software update that should be unveiled in China on December 16, is leaked online

Hardware and software go hand in hand in future strategies Xiaomi. That after having formalized the extension of the support period of the current ones 11T and 11T Pro (and obviously all the next flagship smartphones, starting with Xiaomi 12), is completing the work to formalize its next user interface, the MIUI 13, of which the public beta has started today.

The presentation press event should be expected on December 16, the date on which all the news of the next update for the Xiaomi smartphone. Something has already been anticipated on the net, with the graphic factor destined to assume a preponderant role, especially by virtue of the presence of new widgets compatible with the aesthetic language of Google’s Material You. And it is no coincidence that many of the news of MIUI 13 will be picked up by Android 12, the operating system on which the platform will be based and which will be delivered (at least on the main top of the range) coinciding with the release of the update. Among the most significant improvements will also include the availability of a new Control Center, more prudent performance and consumption and a greater focus on safety.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones: the models updated to MIUI 13

But what will the Xiaomi smartphones that will receive the MIUI 13? The list disclosed by the leaker Abhishek Yadav obviously involves many of the Mi, Redmi and Poco branded devices still within the support period. The number of these will undoubtedly include i flagship Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 9 and the related variants available in global and China versions, while on the tablet front the update for the latest is almost obvious Xiaomi Pad 5.

The mid-range products should also include the Mi Note 10 and the series of smartphones belonging to the range Redmi Note: in the latter case, it would start from the Redmi Note 9 up to the latest Redmi Note 11, still exclusive to the Chinese market today; in the interlude, Redmi 9 and Redmi 10 and the “nostalgia operation” device Redmi Note 8 2021 should also appear.

Space also for models A little, an independent brand of the galaxy Xiaomi: the list leaked on the net would call Poco M2 Pro, M3 Pro, M4 Pro, C31 and lucky Poco X2, X2 Pro on Black Friday offer; among the inevitable flagships, however, the recall of Poco F2 Pro and F3.

The most recent devices will also receive Android 12, while for all the others there will be only an update of the MIUI.