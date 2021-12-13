here are their conditions! Luis Alberto in the pits, the return … ”- SOS Fanta

Double injury for the Lazio, who lost against Sassuolo first Pedro And after Zaccagni. An unfortunate evening, Mapei also lost. But what are the conditions of Pedro and Mattia Zaccagni? He talked about it Maurizio Sarri after the race, as reported Lalaziosiamonoi.

FELIPE ANDERSON – “I think the bad luck of our game was losing Pedro and Zaccagni who were the fundamental players, they were doing well being brilliant and giving a lot. Losing them in the game was heavy. Felipe at the moment is not in the best conditions, it was known and in fact he was out of the starting eleven. We could have done better in three or four restarts in numerical parity, even one in numerical superiority “.

PEDRO – “Pedro stopped because he gradually felt his calf stiffen. The fact that the pain emerged gradually gives us hope for good, hopefully this is a symptom of something not serious “.

ZACCAGNI – “Zaccagni had a muscle stiffening in his calf after a blow he received, but we have to evaluate it but we are also optimistic about him. They seem to be two fairly light situations, but if they will make it in five days I don’t know ”.

LUIS ALBERTO – “For Luis Alberto it does not seem like a serious injury, but there is a small sign in the ultrasound. A few more days he will have to stay still ”.

JANUARY – “I always expect something. By now we need to have clear ideas about what can be useful, so let’s see what we can do. We are missing something and let’s see if we will have the opportunity to fill a few small gaps “.

