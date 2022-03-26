Here are those who risk a new Covid infection

The extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on the progress of COVID-19 in Italy, it announced that from 24 August 2021 to 23 March 2022, 282,654 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3% of the total number of cases notified. It was also added that, as regards the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases is equal to 3.4%, which is still stable compared to the previous week. Starting from 6 December last year, the period in which the spread of the Omicron variant began in Italy, there was an increased risk of reinfection in subjects who did not receive the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine, in those who had had a first diagnosis for more than 210 days, in those who have had at least one dose for more than 120 days, in women.

Because women risk

The fact that the risk of reinfection be higher for women it is in a certain sense connected to the fact that there is a greater presence of women in school settings, where an intense screening activity is carried out, and also to the fact that it is women who perform the role of caregiver in the family more frequently than men. A higher risk also concerns the younger age groups, those ranging from 12 to 49 years, compared to subjects with the first diagnosis who are between the ages of 50 and 59, for behaviors and exposures at greater risk than to the over 60 age groups, and also in health workers compared to the rest of the population.

The effectiveness of the anti-Covid vaccine

However, it is emphasized that the effectiveness of the anti-Covid vaccine in the period of prevalence of the Omicron variant in preventing the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection is equal to 50% within 90 days of the completion of the vaccination cycle, 42% among 91 and 120 days, and 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle or equal to 70% in subjects who also received the dose booster. On the other hand, as regards prevention in cases of severe disease, the effectiveness of the anti-Covid vaccine is equal to 73% in subjects who have received the full course for less than 90 days, to 76% in those vaccinated with a full course from 91 and 120 days, 76% in the vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 4 months, and finally equal to 91% in those vaccinated with the booster dose. In the age group between 5 and 11 years, in which vaccination began on December 16, 2021, as of March 23, 2022 there is coverage with a dose of 3.9% and two inoculations equal to 33.2 %.